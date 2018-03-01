The employee monitors student work and supervises students in a study hall.



He/She is responsible for keeping order and maintaining a quiet study atmosphere. Experienced workers in this class initiate their own daily assignments, follow through on matters, and use independent judgment and training to take appropriate actions to deal with standard recurring situations. Performs related work as required.

Graduation from high school, or any equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Ability to maintain order and a quiet study atmosphere in a study hall

* Good human relations and communications skills