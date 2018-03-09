Billing Specialist (Part-Time $16-17$)
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Lanham, MD
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Healthcare organization seeks sharp Billing Assistant to work a part-time 24 hour work week M-F. Work days are flexible! Position entails the following:
- Prepares utilization of services report and tracks client information on the RSI software system
- Prepares cost of care spreadsheet
- Completes all contact reports as required
- Facilitates completion of monthly billing reports
- Acts as the contract for the agency’s electronic records vendor
- Provides coverage telephone coverage, if necessary
Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
Required qualifications:
High-school diploma or equivalency, two years’ of billing experience and/or accounts receivable, or significant data entry experience
Essential knowledge, skills, and abilities:
- Experience with State of Maryland behavioral healthcare billing systems (i.e., Value Options/Beacon Health, Credible)
- Must possess excellent organizational and communication skills
- Intermediate to advanced Excel
- Attention to detail
- Accuracy
- Grammar and punctuation skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment