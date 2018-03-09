Billing Specialist (Part-Time $16-17$)

Healthcare organization seeks sharp Billing Assistant to work a part-time 24 hour work week M-F. Work days are flexible! Position entails the following:

 
  • Prepares utilization of services report and tracks client information on the RSI software system
  • Prepares cost of care spreadsheet
  • Completes all contact reports as required
  • Facilitates completion of monthly billing reports
  • Acts as the contract for the agency’s electronic records vendor
  • Provides coverage telephone coverage, if necessary

 

Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

 

 

Required qualifications:

 High-school diploma or equivalency, two years’ of billing experience and/or accounts receivable, or significant data entry experience

 

Essential knowledge, skills, and abilities:

 

  • Experience with State of Maryland behavioral healthcare billing systems (i.e., Value Options/Beacon Health, Credible)
  • Must possess excellent organizational and communication skills
  • Intermediate to advanced Excel
  • Attention to detail
  • Accuracy
  • Grammar and punctuation skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

