Prepares utilization of services report and tracks client information on the RSI software system

Prepares cost of care spreadsheet

Completes all contact reports as required

Facilitates completion of monthly billing reports

Acts as the contract for the agency’s electronic records vendor

Provides coverage telephone coverage, if necessary

Healthcare organization seeks sharp Billing Assistant to work a part-time 24 hour work week M-F. Work days are flexible! Position entails the following:

Required qualifications:

High-school diploma or equivalency, two years’ of billing experience and/or accounts receivable, or significant data entry experience

Essential knowledge, skills, and abilities: