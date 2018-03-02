Making independent field judgments in evaluating compliance with special exception, conditions, and the Zoning Ordinance;

Negotiating solutions to problems involving considerable investment of developer time and money;

Maintaining detailed records of project inspections and enforcement cases using Microsoft Office Suite;

Responding to citizen complaints by making field inspections and conducting appropriate investigations;

Making referrals to appropriate agencies;

Conducting periodic inspections to monitor ongoing compliance;

Performing Certificate of Occupancy inspections;

Reviewing sign permits; and

Testifying in court.

Job Title: ZONING INSPECTOR I/II Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $49,337.60 - $80,995.20 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, VirginiaThis recruitment will be used to fill a current vacancy and to develop an eligible list for future vacancies.The Arlington County Department of Community Planning, Housing and Development (CPHD) is currently looking for a Zoning Inspector to join our Zoning Division.The Zoning Division is responsible for the interpretation, enforcement, and administration of the Zoning Ordinance, as well as providing technical assistance to citizens and the development community. The successful candidate in this position will perform technical inspection and enforcement work, involving extensive contact with the business, construction, and development communities as well as the general public, to ensure compliance with the Arlington County Zoning Ordinance. Areas of emphasis include, but are not limited to, parking, landscaping, signage, building materials, lighting, and occupancy.Duties/responsibilities include:Selection Criteria:

Minimum:

Zoning Inspector I: High school diploma, GED, or equivalent, plus two years of experience dealing with the public in the areas of inspection and enforcement of zoning codes and/or ordinances.

Zoning Inspector II : High school diploma, GED, or equivalent, and ICC Zoning Inspector Certification, plus three years of experience dealing with the public in the areas of inspection and enforcement of zoning codes and/or ordinances.



Substitution: Apprenticeship and/or trade school training related to inspection and/or enforcement of zoning codes may substitute for up to one year of experience.



Desirable: Preference may be given to candidates with one or more of the following:

Experience inspecting or evaluating site plans, building construction plans, or other similar work plans;

Coursework in planning, building construction, inspection and/or enforcement of zoning, housing, and/or community standards; and/or

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite functions.

Special Requirements: Applicant must possess, or have the ability to obtain, a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's state of residence at the time of appointment. The applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment may be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record.Additional Information: Normal Work hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Occasionally inspections are scheduled outside of the normal work hours. Inspectors normally start and end the workday in the office, and are required to participate in meetings and task groups.Note:This position is part of a Multi-Grade pay band which includes grades 9 and 10. Position(s) may be filled at the Zoning Inspector I (Grade 9) or II (Grade 10) level. The pay range listed above encompasses entry for Zoning Inspector I to maximum of Zoning Inspector II level.Salary ranges:Zoning Inspector I: $49,337.60 - $75,400.00/AnnuallyZoning Inspector II: $53,019.20 - $80,995.20/AnnuallyYour responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the selection process. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Incomplete applications will not be considered.This position is listed as "open continuous." Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed and qualified applicants referred on a continuous basis. Interviews will be conducted on a regular basis throughout the recruitment with candidates whose qualifications best fit our needs. If your application is received later in the recruitment process, it may not be reviewed or considered. The application process will close when the position has been filled or when a sufficient number of qualified applications have been received.