Job Title: UTILITY MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST (LIMITED TERM) Closing Date/Time: Thu. 03/15/18 11:59 PM Eastern Time Salary: $62,358.40 - $95,284.80 AnnuallyJob Type: Full Time/Per Diem Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, VirginiaThe Department of Environmental Services (DES) has a great opportunity for a Utility Services Management Specialist to join their dynamic Utility Services Office (USO). This Management Specialist will provide operational support to the USO during the integration of its new Utilities Information Billing System (UIBS) by supplementing the work of the USO Manager and other key USO employees.USO manages utilities billing and rate collection services for more than 37,000 commercial and residential customers that receive water, sewer and sanitation services from Arlington County. The USO works closely with Customer Service Office (CSO) staff, metering crews and other operations staff to render more than 196,000 billing statements annually and to collect more than $100M in billed charges.Specific duties include:Selection Criteria:Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or other related field, plus experience in program administration and/or project management support in a utilities or similar industry.Additional relevant experience may be substituted for the education requirement on a year for year basis.Preference may be given to applicants with experience in one or more of the following:Additional Information:8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Schedule may include some weekend and evening work.This is a fifteen month limited term (Full-Time) position. Employee will be eligible to most benefits, (including leave and health insurance).Each section of the application must be completed. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Incomplete applications will not be considered.Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the selection process and are required for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions. Incomplete applications will not be considered.