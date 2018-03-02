Providing insight and guidance to influence and promote the value of the PMO office to internal and external stakeholders within the organization;

Job Title: TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM MANAGER (OFFICE OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT) Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $79,851.20 - $134,617.60 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia The Department of Technology Services (DTS), recognized for the second consecutive year as the number one Digital County in the Nation, seeks an experienced Information Technology (IT) Program Manager to build on the foundation of the Project Management Office (PMO). Reporting to the Chief Information Officer (CIO), this Program Manager works closely with leadership within DTS, County agencies, and internal and external stakeholders to ensure these projects align with the County's IT strategy.The PMO has been established to serve as the competency center for technology projects across the County and to support County agencies with the execution of technology related projects. The role of the Manager is to communicate the vision and drive the enterprise-wide adoption of IT project management and to lead and strategize the use of the PMO. Overall responsibilities include establishing standards and procedures to be followed for project management, methods of communication to be deployed, and the desired standards for citizen and user engagement. This individual focuses on project execution, managing change, developing measurable outcomes, guiding these projects to completion, and creating an awareness and understanding of the County's current and future technological needs and capabilities.Specific duties include:The ideal candidate is a creative problem solver with excellent customer relationship management skills, who has demonstrated experience leading and directing the work of others and ensuring the most effective use of available technology. Also, essential to this role is strong oral and written communication skills and the ability to influence change.Selection Criteria:Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems Management, Public Administration or a related field, and substantial experience managing complex IT projects that involved working with stakeholders, coordinating the work of others including contractors, and managing/coordinating project resources (financial, staff, and capital) though the use of modern project management tools.Additional qualifying experience may substitute for the education requirement on a year-for-year basis.Preference may be given to candidates who hold a current PMI Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification and/or who have experience in multiple environments such as government, health, finance, or other citizen/client/customer focused organizations.Special Requirements: Applicants should attach a letter of application that describes experience leading and/or supporting project management functions including responsibility for 1) customer/stakeholder relationship management, 2) ensuring projects adhere to organizational standards, and 3) utilizing project management tools and processes to ensure quality and timeliness of complex projects.Additional Information: Preferred work hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.This position is part of an alternative pay program that includes career path and pay-for-performance elements. Starting pay within the band is based on a review of qualifications and experience. Pay potential will be based on performance and development.This position is listed as "open continuous." Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed and qualified applicants referred on a continuous basis. Interviews will be conducted on a regular basis throughout the recruitment with candidates whose qualifications best fit our needs. If your application is received later in the recruitment process, it may not be reviewed or considered. The application process will close when the position has been filled or when enough qualified applications have been received.