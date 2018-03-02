PSYCHIATRIST (2 VACANCIES)/(FT/PT)
Job Title: PSYCHIATRIST (2 VACANCIES)/(FT/PT) Salary: $111,529.60 - $250,016.00 Annually
Job Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Washington Blvd., Arlington, VA (Sequoia Plaza) *ART Bus Accessible*, Virginia Note: These positions may be filled at either a full or part-time level. This is an exciting opportunity for those completing residency to gain valuable experience or for full-performance psychiatrists to make significant contributions in mental health service delivery.
Arlington County Department of Human Services (DHS) is hiring two Psychiatrists, a part-time (.25) position in the Aging & Disability Services Division (ADSD), and a full-time position in the Behavioral Health Division (BHD). DHS provides a broad continuum of social services, behavioral healthcare, public health, and employment programs to approximately 60,000 customers per year in an integrated, collaborative approach. DHS has a recovery and best practice oriented mission and these psychiatrists will have the opportunity to be a part of projects which are at the forefront of mental health service delivery, including health care integration and innovative access models.
To learn about DHS, please click here.
ADSD promotes the highest level of independent living for older adults and persons with developmental and intellectual disabilities by providing intensive, targeted supports to prevent unnecessary institutional placement, ensure safety in the home and foster the fullest participation possible in the community. This part-time Psychiatrist will provide care to senior adults and individuals with developmental disabilities at Sequoia Plaza in Arlington, Virginia. Additionally, there may be an opportunity to provide outreach to clients in residential programs and assisted living facilities.
BHD provides a range of services that promote recovery, independence, and community integration for adults with serious mental illness and/or substance use disorders. These services include emergency mental health, discharge planning, medical services, case management, and linkage to other services which are provided directly by County staff or through contract, at the Sequoia Plaza offices, at community-based locations, in the County jail, in homeless shelters, and on the streets. This full-time Psychiatrist will provide emergency and community-based outpatient services in the Behavioral Healthcare Division (BHD). This is an over-strength position that is currently under consideration for permanent status for the Fiscal Year 2019 budget. This position is eligible for the full range of County-provided benefits.
Duties include:
Selection Criteria: Minimum: M.D. from an accredited college or university, plus successful completion of residency training and/or fellowship in Psychiatry. Those hired at the full performance level will have significant experience beyond residency training. Starting salary will depend upon the qualifications and experience of the candidate(s) selected.
Desirables: Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following:
Special Requirements: A cover letter is considered part of this application.
Must be licensed or license eligible to practice medicine in the State of Virginia and be eligible to take examination of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.
Must possess a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) license.
Must pass a criminal background check and State of Virginia Central Registry check.
Applicant must possess, or obtain by the time of appointment, a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's place of residence or the applicant must have the ability and willingness to use alternative methods of transportation to perform assigned duties and responsibilities at locations other than the primary worksite. If the applicant possesses or acquires a license, the applicant must provide or authorize Arlington County to obtain a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment may be contingent on a favorable review of the applicant's driving record.
Additional Information: Work Hours: Monday through Friday, 40 hours per week for a full time position with flexible scheduling. Participation in after-hours telephone call with additional compensation.
Salary includes Malpractice Insurance.
This position is in the Arlington County Government's Extended Management Accountability Program (XMAP), in which Senior Executives are eligible for a negotiated salary/benefits package and are evaluated and compensated per a performance agreement linked to the County Management Plan, and results achieved. XMAP is a flexible total rewards/compensation system directly linked to performance and the market.
This announcement will remain open until the position is filled. Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed on a regular basis and interviews conducted continuously with qualified applicants. This position will close when the position has been filled or when a sufficient number of qualified candidates has been received.
Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the selection process.Please do not enter "see resume" as a response to the questions. Each section of the application must be completed. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Incomplete applications will not be considered
