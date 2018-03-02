MOTORIZED VEHICLE OPERATOR III
3 days left
- Location
- Arlington, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 15, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
$38,625.60 - $59,030.40 Annually
Job Type: Full-Time Location: Solid Waste Bureau - 4300 S. 29th Street, Arlington, Virginia Arlington County's Department of Environmental Services is seeking a Motor Vehicle Operator for the Operations section of the Solid Waste Bureau. This employee will be responsible for operating and driving a number of different pieces of equipment and vehicles to include:
- Knuckle-boom truck for collection of brush material;
- Hook lift roll-off truck;
- Small to medium sized dump trucks for delivering mulch;
- Pick-up trucks towing a 6-12 foot trailer;
- Street sweeping vehicles;
- Vacuum leaf collection vehicles; and
- Rear-loading refuse collection trucks for litter and other programs supported by the Solid Waste Bureau.
- Making minor repairs on automotive equipment;
- Assisting with Leaf Collection Program and snow removal operations as needed and during snow emergencies;
- Maintaining the cleanliness of the trucks and equipment within the Solid Waste Bureau;
- Using a computer and tablet to perform basic work-related functions; and
- Following a map and using a GPS to perform daily functions.
Selection Criteria: NOTE: This recruitment may be used to fill comparable vacancies within Arlington County.
Minimum: One year of experience operating heavy automotive or related equipment such as tandem dump trucks, large refuse trucks or street sweepers. See Special Requirements below.
Desirable: Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following:
- Operating refuse collection equipment;
- Operating a street sweeper;
- Performing preventive maintenance on automotive equipment; and/or
- Making minor repairs on automotive equipment.
Special Requirements:
- Applicant must possess a Class "B" or "A" Commercial Driver's License.
- Applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment will be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record and passing a pre-employment drug screening and alcohol breath test as required by applicable standards.
- Applicant must provide written consent for Arlington County to obtain from previous employers information required by DOT agency regulations concerning drug and alcohol testing information.
- Prior to the time of appointment, the successful applicant must pass a pre-employment drug screening. Once hired, the employee will be subject to drug screening at such times during employment as required by federal, state, and local standards and regulations.
- Ability to lift up to 50 pounds, and to perform repetitive and intensive manual labor.
- Ability to work outdoors in various weather conditions, often near and around moving traffic, and to work in an environment that includes exposure to draft, noise, dust, grease, and dirt.
Additional Information: Work Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Employee will be required to work overtime when needed and may also be required to work some holidays and Saturdays.
Please complete each section of the application. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the selection process and are required for this position. Incomplete applications will not be considered.