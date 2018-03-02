Knuckle-boom truck for collection of brush material;

Hook lift roll-off truck;

Small to medium sized dump trucks for delivering mulch;

Pick-up trucks towing a 6-12 foot trailer;

Street sweeping vehicles;

Vacuum leaf collection vehicles; and

Rear-loading refuse collection trucks for litter and other programs supported by the Solid Waste Bureau.

Making minor repairs on automotive equipment;

Assisting with Leaf Collection Program and snow removal operations as needed and during snow emergencies;

Maintaining the cleanliness of the trucks and equipment within the Solid Waste Bureau;

Using a computer and tablet to perform basic work-related functions; and

Following a map and using a GPS to perform daily functions.

Operating refuse collection equipment;

Operating a street sweeper;

Performing preventive maintenance on automotive equipment; and/or

Making minor repairs on automotive equipment.

Applicant must possess a Class "B" or "A" Commercial Driver's License.

Applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment will be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record and passing a pre-employment drug screening and alcohol breath test as required by applicable standards.

Applicant must provide written consent for Arlington County to obtain from previous employers information required by DOT agency regulations concerning drug and alcohol testing information.

Prior to the time of appointment, the successful applicant must pass a pre-employment drug screening. Once hired, the employee will be subject to drug screening at such times during employment as required by federal, state, and local standards and regulations.

Ability to lift up to 50 pounds, and to perform repetitive and intensive manual labor.

Ability to work outdoors in various weather conditions, often near and around moving traffic, and to work in an environment that includes exposure to draft, noise, dust, grease, and dirt.

Job Title: MOTORIZED VEHICLE OPERATOR III Closing Date/Time: Thu. 03/15/18 11:59 PM Eastern Time Salary: $18.57 - $28.38 Hourly$38,625.60 - $59,030.40 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: Solid Waste Bureau - 4300 S. 29th Street, Arlington, Virginia Arlington County's Department of Environmental Services is seeking a Motor Vehicle Operator for the Operations section of the Solid Waste Bureau. This employee will be responsible for operating and driving a number of different pieces of equipment and vehicles to include:Other responsibilities include:As an operator of heavy automotive or related equipment, this employee must have a high regard for safety as the Department of Environmental Services is moving toward a world-class safety culture that relies heavily on interdependence. All applicable Federal, State and County safety requirements must be followed. Good interpersonal and communication skills are essential.Selection Criteria:This recruitment may be used to fill comparable vacancies within Arlington County.One year of experience operating heavy automotive or related equipment such as tandem dump trucks, large refuse trucks or street sweepers. See Special Requirements below.: Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following:Special Requirements:NOTE: Arlington County provides a comprehensive Leaf Collection Program to the citizens that will require overtime and Saturday work through the months of November and December of each year. The required overtime may include up to 20+ hours per week. Employees within the Solid Waste Bureau respond to debris and other emergencies and are required to work overtime as necessary.Additional Information: Work Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Employee will be required to work overtime when needed and may also be required to work some holidays and Saturdays.Please complete each section of the application. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the selection process and are required for this position. Incomplete applications will not be considered.