GYMNASTICS INSTRUCTOR
- Location
- Arlington, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 22, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Title: GYMNASTICS INSTRUCTOR Closing Date/Time: Thu. 03/22/18 11:59 PM Eastern Time Salary: $45,822.40 - $69,992.00 Annually
Job Type: Full-Time Location: Barcroft Sports & Fitness Ctr - 4200 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, Virginia Note: This is a re-opening to expand the pool of qualified candidates. If you have already applied for this position, there is no need to re-apply unless you wish to update your application.
Arlington County's Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting for a reliable and enthusiastic full-time Gymnastics Instructor to work with children, teens and adults of all ages in our dynamic County-wide gymnastics program.
Our successful, well-established program offers gymnastics to both boys and girls starting from parent tot classes through preschool and level classes. Specialty classes include camps, birthday parties, special events, cheerleading, teens, adapted, and adults. Currently our program is looking for a candidate with experience in some or all of the following areas:
- Girls USAG Junior Olympic Competitive Team;
- Girls USAG Xcel Competitive Team;
- Boys USAG Junior Olympic Competitive Team;
- Adapted Gymnastics (participants with disabilities); and
- Recreational Classes (preschool, youth and adult).
Major Duties:
- Provides gymnastics instruction to assigned classes or team;
- Prepares for class or team instruction; and
- Performs administrative duties supporting assigned classes or teams.
Selection Criteria: Minimum Qualifications: Completion of the requirements for graduation from a standard senior high school or vocational school, a GED certificate, or the equivalent plus 800 hours of technical experience, volunteer experience, or formal athletic participation of which at least 50 hours must be as an instructor.
Substitution: Additional education may be substituted for experience or additional responsible experience may be substituted for education.
Desirable: Preference may be given to candidates with the following:
- Current or previous gymnastics instruction through coaching or teaching;
- USAG Gymnastics Certifications;
- Experience working with children of all ages; and/or
- 2 or 4-year college degree in Recreation, Fitness or related field.
Additional Information: Work Hours:
The 40 Hours a week are flexible based on assignment and will be coordinated with the other management staff in the gymnastics program. Work may include daytime, evening or weekend hours. The program operates 7 days a week so shifts may vary based on needs and coverage during regular program hours. The program is closed on major holidays.
Each section of the application must be completed. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Incomplete applications will not be considered.