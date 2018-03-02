Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Job Title

Part-Time Faculty Math (Collegewide)

Job Description Summary

The Montgomery College Mathematics Department is currently accepting applications for possible openings as a part-time faculty member teaching mathematics. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher who exhibits a high degree of professionalism, a strong commitment to our students, and demonstrates the ability to motivate and educate in an engaging manner.The faculty member will be responsible for preparing for and teaching mathematics courses. Offerings range from Pre-algebra through Linear Algebra, including Elementary Statistics. Classes are offered during the daytime Mondays through Saturdays and Mondays through Thursday evenings.Montgomery College is a public, fully accredited, open admission institution. Led by President DeRionne P. Pollard, Ph.D., MC is dedicated to student success and widely recognized for the quality and scope of its academic programs. Do you want to join us in our mission of providing an exceptional education and fostering student success? The faculty and staff of MC are integral to our continued excellence. We are looking for dedicated professionals for opportunities throughout the College.Job Description

Required Qualifications:

Master's degree in related field with at least 12 credits in mathematics at the graduate level,

Evidence of teaching or experience in the field.

Eligible applicants must currently be authorized to work in the United States and not require employer visa sponsorship.

Preferred Qualifications:

Master's degree or higher in mathematics.

Teaching and/or tutoring experience in mathematics.

Application Process:

Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment .

Online applications must be received by June 1, 2018 As a condition of employment, the following are required at the time of hire:

Successful completion of a background check.

Closing DateFriday, June 1, 2018

Montgomery College is a tobacco-free and smoke-free workplace

For disability-related accommodations, please call 240-567-5353

or send an email to: hrstm@montgomerycollege.edu

Montgomery College is an academic institution committed to promoting

equal opportunity and fostering diversity among its student body, faculty, and staff.