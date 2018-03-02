Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and state and local governments. Westat's research, technical, and administrative staff of more than 2,000 is located at our headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, DC.

Job Summary:

Westat has an immediate opening for an experienced senior evaluator to work on both large and small-scale evaluation studies involving a range of domestic and international program and policy contexts, especially those involving vulnerable populations.



Job Responsibilities:

· Directs, collaborates, and supports evaluation efforts with a wide variety of clients in both the public and private sectors. · Leads/participates in proposal development. · Leads/participates in report writing. · Has proficiency in designing evaluation studies. · Plans/manages/conducts qualitative and quantitative analyses.



Job Requirements:

· A Ph.D. in one of the social sciences with at least 6 years of relevant experience is required. · Approximately 25% travel is expected.

The successful candidate will have a strong background in research, quantitative and qualitative skills, and mixed-method approaches. Qualified candidate must have excellent interpersonal skills; strong written and oral communication skills, including a strong publication record; strong organizational skills; and the ability work in a team environment and to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.



Westat offers competitive benefits with ESOP, 401k, Health, Dental, paid vacation, sick and holiday leave, professional development as well as other benefits.



Any offer of employment may be contingent upon receipt of acceptable results from a post-offer background screening, if required for the position, based on the specific position which may include, for example, identity verification, employment history, or criminal records history.



Westat is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, veteran status, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, citizenship status, genetic information, gender identity, or any other protected status under applicable law.

