Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Systems Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location.

Responsibilities

• Conduct network security, systems maintenance, systems monitoring/reporting, requirements analysis and solve analytical problems

• Perform Operating System (OS) installation, configuration and maintenance support on workstations, laptops and servers (Windows and Linux)

• Harden all systems in accordance with DISA Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs)

• Maintain IAVM compliance and other software and firmware updates on all responsible systems as required

• Operate within a classified and/or unclassified network environment

• Perform IA and configuration management of systems related to multiple software and hardware configurations

• Perform Linux and Windows administration; create user accounts, reset passwords in LDAP, create DNS entries, perform system backups for future recovery, maintain and administer virtual systems and environments

Required Qualifications

• 9 years of Systems Administrator experience

• Training and/or certifications on Microsoft products: Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Office 2010, Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Server 2003, 2008, etc.

• Training and/or certifications on UNIX/Linux

• Training and/or Security+ and OS certification

• Level 2 DODI 8570 certification

• Ability to lift and/or move up to 25 lbs. and occasionally lift and/or move up to 40 lbs.

• Ability to travel to other NAVAIR sites

• Ability to work potential Evening and Weekend hours

Desired Qualifications

• BA/BS

• Desktop/server virtualization environment using VMware

• Brocade, CISCO

• Hard disk encryption/Data at Rest

• Host platform vulnerability assessment (Retina, Nessus, ACAS, SCAP, etc.)

• DISA hardening standards and methodologies (STIGs)

• Network troubleshooting

Education

HS/GED

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



