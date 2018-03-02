Program Management Specialist
- Location
- Largo, MD
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management, Program Manager
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
.
Program Management Specialist
Office of Strategic Enrollment Management
Non-Exempt, Contingent II, Full-Time, Grade 10
University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Program Management Specialist in the Office of Strategic Enrollment Management. Reporting to the Assistant Director of Admissions, the Program Management Specialist will support the Admissions Department at University of Maryland University College. This position will primarily require working with applicants through the application process to ensure that all admissions requirements are met.
* Hours for this position will be 10:00am - 6:30pm *
SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
- Run and review multiple queries on a daily basis to identify processing issues for admission applications
- Process changes within the student records system such as assessing or waiving application fees, updating student programs, assigning residency classification, and matriculating students
- Identify and analyze individual or systemic data errors that impact the admissions process or other processes such as course registration or tuition calculation
- Conduct reviews and determine admissibility for returning students based on admissions and institutional policies
- Review and process documentation involving military status, tuition residency eligibility, and admissibility requirements for special populations
- Advise students on admissions status and residency classification
- Utilize customer relations management system to manage communication with students via e-mail and phone and to note admissions information for external departments
- Serve as a liaison to all internal UMUC staff to resolve admissions issues and explain admissions policies and procedures
- Act as first point of contact for escalations involving issues such as application fee disputes, eligibility requirements, and residency classifications
- Assist with training new Admissions staff members
- Assist with data clean-up efforts and other special projects
- Perform other job-related duties as assigned
REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning
- At least (2) two years of administrative experience
- Additional related experience and formal education may be substituted for the education or experience requirement on a year-for-year basis with 30 college credits being equivalent to one year of experience.
- Ability to communicate professionally by email, phone, and in person
- Ability to think critically to resolve data issues and customer service inquiries
- Outstanding attention to detail
- Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive data with discretion and tact
- Ability to work independently or collaboratively within a team
- Ability to handle multiple tasks with tight deadlines
- Strong computer skills
PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- Experience working with PeopleSoft or other student database system
- Experience in a higher education student services environment, preferably working with nontraditional students.
- Experience with a customer service management tool
POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED
SALARY WILL COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE
All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.The University of Maryland University College (UMUC) is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding nondiscrimination. UMUC is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all persons and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, religion, ancestry, political affiliation or veteran status in employment, educational programs and activities, and admissions.If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.
Similar jobs
-
-
-
New