.

Program Management Specialist

Office of Strategic Enrollment Management

Non-Exempt, Contingent II, Full-Time, Grade 10

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Program Management Specialist in the Office of Strategic Enrollment Management. Reporting to the Assistant Director of Admissions, the Program Management Specialist will support the Admissions Department at University of Maryland University College. This position will primarily require working with applicants through the application process to ensure that all admissions requirements are met.

* Hours for this position will be 10:00am - 6:30pm *

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Run and review multiple queries on a daily basis to identify processing issues for admission applications

Process changes within the student records system such as assessing or waiving application fees, updating student programs, assigning residency classification, and matriculating students

Identify and analyze individual or systemic data errors that impact the admissions process or other processes such as course registration or tuition calculation

Conduct reviews and determine admissibility for returning students based on admissions and institutional policies

Review and process documentation involving military status, tuition residency eligibility, and admissibility requirements for special populations

Advise students on admissions status and residency classification

Utilize customer relations management system to manage communication with students via e-mail and phone and to note admissions information for external departments

Serve as a liaison to all internal UMUC staff to resolve admissions issues and explain admissions policies and procedures

Act as first point of contact for escalations involving issues such as application fee disputes, eligibility requirements, and residency classifications

Assist with training new Admissions staff members

Assist with data clean-up efforts and other special projects

Perform other job-related duties as assigned

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning

At least (2) two years of administrative experience

Additional related experience and formal education may be substituted for the education or experience requirement on a year-for-year basis with 30 college credits being equivalent to one year of experience.

Ability to communicate professionally by email, phone, and in person

Ability to think critically to resolve data issues and customer service inquiries

Outstanding attention to detail

Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive data with discretion and tact

Ability to work independently or collaboratively within a team

Ability to handle multiple tasks with tight deadlines

Strong computer skills

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Experience working with PeopleSoft or other student database system

Experience in a higher education student services environment, preferably working with nontraditional students.

Experience with a customer service management tool

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY WILL COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.