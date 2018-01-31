Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer including Vets and Disabled

No. Vacancies: 1.00

FLSA: Exempt

Department: 17040.Asia-Pacific Sales

Location: Singapore

Travel %: 50% or more

Education: Four-year college degree

Experience: At least 10 years of experience required

Equivalency: Combination of education/experience not considered

Level: S5-Senior Account Director

Does this position have direct reports: No

Hiring Manager: Terence A Bleakley

Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.

This role focuses primarily on new business and new account acquisitions, and develops prospects through individual efforts. The role promotes and sells products and/or services/solutions to new customers at all levels. This position leads the acquisition of new clients and focuses on winning deals to meet revenue and profit objectives.

Critical Responsibilities

Acquire new customers and /or deals, excite and develop dormant accounts to meet new business revenue and profit objectives

Develop and pursue sales leads within assigned territory defined by geographic area, industry, or product/service segment.

Promote and sell solutions to new customers at all levels.

Cultivate and maintain strong knowledge of industry trends and applicability to Intelsat solutions.

Maintain strong knowledge of Intelsat products and/or services, and build interest by understanding the needs of potential customers and offering appropriate solutions.

Guide the Intelsat team in defining the sales process for new products and services to new clients within vertically aligned marketing and sales team.

Identify and coordinate any technical assistance required to facilitate the transition of new business into our existing portfolio.

Important Responsibilities

Work closely with business units, marketing and sales teams

Provide reports to Intelsat management on status of current activities and advise on customer strategy map initiatives and current/future needs, regional priorities, sales activities and opportunities

Participate in organization-sponsored events and campaigns

Travel as required

Knowledge, Experience and Competencies required:

Must have university degree with at least seven years of experience in sales within the telecommunications, satellite communications or (verticals)

Must have a proven ability to sell (highly) complex and high dollar value product/services and manage medium to large territory

Able to work under minimal supervision with wide latitude for independent judgment

Must have a proven ability to manage multiple tasks in multiple disciplines, with well-developed organizational skills and outstanding interpersonal and networking skills.

Proven track record of independently closing high dollar value deals

Demonstrated enterprise leadership and ability to influence stakeholder decisions

Profound knowledge of business, strategizing, and analysis techniques

Possess technical competence with tools, software, operations, and project management

Strong emotional intelligence, critical thinking and problem solving skills

Ability to make decisions, drive for results, and be proactive

Excellent written and verbal skills in English required, additional languages a plus