Senior Sales Director, New Business
- Intelsat
- 20008
- Jan 31, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Technology and Software
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer including Vets and Disabled
No. Vacancies: 1.00
FLSA: Exempt
Department: 17040.Asia-Pacific Sales
Location: Singapore
Travel %: 50% or more
Education: Four-year college degree
Experience: At least 10 years of experience required
Equivalency: Combination of education/experience not considered
Level: S5-Senior Account Director
Does this position have direct reports: No
Hiring Manager: Terence A Bleakley
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.
This role focuses primarily on new business and new account acquisitions, and develops prospects through individual efforts. The role promotes and sells products and/or services/solutions to new customers at all levels. This position leads the acquisition of new clients and focuses on winning deals to meet revenue and profit objectives.
Critical Responsibilities
- Acquire new customers and /or deals, excite and develop dormant accounts to meet new business revenue and profit objectives
- Develop and pursue sales leads within assigned territory defined by geographic area, industry, or product/service segment.
- Promote and sell solutions to new customers at all levels.
- Cultivate and maintain strong knowledge of industry trends and applicability to Intelsat solutions.
- Maintain strong knowledge of Intelsat products and/or services, and build interest by understanding the needs of potential customers and offering appropriate solutions.
- Guide the Intelsat team in defining the sales process for new products and services to new clients within vertically aligned marketing and sales team.
- Identify and coordinate any technical assistance required to facilitate the transition of new business into our existing portfolio.
Important Responsibilities
- Work closely with business units, marketing and sales teams
- Provide reports to Intelsat management on status of current activities and advise on customer strategy map initiatives and current/future needs, regional priorities, sales activities and opportunities
- Participate in organization-sponsored events and campaigns
- Travel as required
Knowledge, Experience and Competencies required:
- Must have university degree with at least seven years of experience in sales within the telecommunications, satellite communications or (verticals)
- Must have a proven ability to sell (highly) complex and high dollar value product/services and manage medium to large territory
- Able to work under minimal supervision with wide latitude for independent judgment
- Must have a proven ability to manage multiple tasks in multiple disciplines, with well-developed organizational skills and outstanding interpersonal and networking skills.
- Proven track record of independently closing high dollar value deals
- Demonstrated enterprise leadership and ability to influence stakeholder decisions
- Profound knowledge of business, strategizing, and analysis techniques
- Possess technical competence with tools, software, operations, and project management
- Strong emotional intelligence, critical thinking and problem solving skills
- Ability to make decisions, drive for results, and be proactive
- Excellent written and verbal skills in English required, additional languages a plus
- This position requires ITAR access; all candidates must be US Citizens or Permanent Residents.
- Company description: Intelsat is the largest provider of fixed satellite services worldwide. We enable providers of media, telecom and government services to deliver information and entertainment to people at home, in the office or on the move. On a day-to-day basis, Intelsat supplies video, data and voice connectivity in approximately 200 countries and territories for approximately 1,800 customers, many of which Intelsat has had relationships with for over 30 years. Some of the world's leading media and communications companies, multinational corporations, Internet service providers and government/military organizations hallmark Intelsat's customer base. Customers access capacity through extensive service offerings, which include transponder services, hybrid managed services combining satellite capacity and terrestrial facilities, and channel services.