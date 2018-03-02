The EMMES Corporation, established in 1977, is a women-owned private Contract Research Organization (CRO). Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland Emmes employs over six hundred staff worldwide with offices located in Frederick, Maryland, Vancouver, Canada and Bangalore, India. Ranked as a top area workplace of choice by the Washington Post, Emmes fosters an environment of collaboration, professional growth, and exceptional work life balance.

Our studies impact public health initiatives on a global scale occurring in more than sixty countries spanning across six continents. We are dedicated to providing statistical and epidemiological expertise, computer systems deployment, data management, study monitoring, regulatory guidance, and overall operational support to clients engaged in biomedical research. Emmes offers support for the entire process of clinical trials from study design and protocol development through data analysis and manuscript generation.

Primary Purpose

The Proposal Specialist is responsible for providing proposal development support as directed by the Proposal Manager, acting as a resource to mentor and guide teams in the development of high quality, compliant, and timely proposals. The Proposal Specialist supports the development of proposals within Emmes to position Emmes as a major competitor in the clinical research outsourcing marketplace.

Responsibilities

Provide proposal development support as directed by the Proposal Manager, acting as a resource to mentor and guide proposal team members and project teams in the development of high quality, compliant, and timely proposals

Works collaboratively with the Proposal Manager to advise upon available proposal development services, with a goal to increase company-wide participation in utilization of the corporate proposal development team

Decipher and advise upon RFP (request for proposal) requirements for government, commercial and nonprofit RFPs and task orders, both domestic and international Prepare proposal development plans including schedule, compliance matrix, resource assignments, and proposal outline in accordance with the solicitation/RFP submittal requirements Coordinate proposal teams using the corporate proposal development process; track appropriate proposal process data Organize, write, edit, and format technical proposals consistent with response instructions Work with proposal group, project staff, executives, and contracts, to synthesize compelling, responsive, and compliant proposals while leveraging existing content Create and edit text in response to Request for Proposals (RFP), Request for Information (RFI), Sources Sought (SS), and internal documents such as executive summaries and corporate capability statements Synthesize content from multiple sources to develop tailored proposal sections with consistent messaging Coordinate with subcontractors, primes, and other organizations as needed, ensuring counterparts understand timelines for submitting responses; on an as needed basis resolves and clarifies information to aid in moving the proposal process forward Support continuous improvement of proposal development, stock material/templates, and knowledge management processes With support from the business development and proposal managers, aids in the building of a client relationship management (CRM) system, ensuring that information in CRM is kept up to date and proposal opportunities are accurately tracked Performs other duties as assigned

Bachelor’s degree in English, Communications, Business Administration, or a related discipline required. Minimum 5 or greater years’ experience in proposal coordination, proposal development and/or proposal writing; experience drafting proposal methods for US federal government contractors a plus Experience with medical terminology and knowledge of clinical trial operations preferred Able to integrate knowledge from literature searches, interviews with subject matter experts and relevant company experience to develop concise business and marketing communications Must be able to handle multiple demands during the proposal process and make decisions concerning job operations on a daily basis Deltek CostPoint Client Relationship Management (CRM) or similar software knowledge preferred Intermediate to advanced skills in Microsoft Office Suite products and Adobe Acrobat; working knowledge of Visio and PowerPoint Demonstrates initiative and ability to exercise sound independent judgment Willing to take ownership of projects from inception through implementation, including through award Possess excellent technical writing and communication skills Must be energetic, client service oriented and maintain a positive outlook Willingness to learn and perform new tasks as required

The EMMES Corporation is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, protected veteran status, genetic information, age, or other legally protected characteristics.