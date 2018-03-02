The EMMES Corporation, established in 1977, is a privately-owned Contract Research Organization (CRO). Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland Emmes employs over six hundred staff worldwide with offices located in Frederick, Maryland, Vancouver, Canada and Bangalore, India. Ranked as a top area workplace of choice by the Washington Post, Emmes fosters an environment of collaboration, professional growth, and exceptional work life balance.

Our studies impact public health initiatives on a global scale occurring in more than sixty countries spanning across six continents. We offer statistical support for the entire process of clinical trials from study design and protocol development through data analysis and manuscript generation.

Primary Purpose

The Biostatistics Intern will work closely with biostatisticians on biomedical research projects across a variety of disease areas. Interns meet with epidemiologists, project coordinators, and biomedical investigators and will contribute to the design and analysis of clinical research projects.

Responsibilities

Perform descriptive and inferential statistical analysis Summarize results using tables and graphs for presentation to biomedical investigators or for manuscript preparation Edit and finalize research databases for statistical analysis

Experience

Currently enrolled Masters/PhD student in statistics or biostatistics Excellent analytical/problem solving skills Attention to detail Ability to manage priorities effectively Familiarity with SAS or R

The EMMES Corporation is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, protected veteran status, genetic information, age, or other legally protected characteristics.