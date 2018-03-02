Biostatistics Intern
- Employer
- EMMES Corporation
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Entry Level and Intern
- Industry
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The EMMES Corporation, established in 1977, is a privately-owned Contract Research Organization (CRO). Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland Emmes employs over six hundred staff worldwide with offices located in Frederick, Maryland, Vancouver, Canada and Bangalore, India. Ranked as a top area workplace of choice by the Washington Post, Emmes fosters an environment of collaboration, professional growth, and exceptional work life balance.Our studies impact public health initiatives on a global scale occurring in more than sixty countries spanning across six continents. We offer statistical support for the entire process of clinical trials from study design and protocol development through data analysis and manuscript generation.
Primary Purpose
The Biostatistics Intern will work closely with biostatisticians on biomedical research projects across a variety of disease areas. Interns meet with epidemiologists, project coordinators, and biomedical investigators and will contribute to the design and analysis of clinical research projects.
Responsibilities
-
Perform descriptive and inferential statistical analysis
Summarize results using tables and graphs for presentation to biomedical investigators or for manuscript preparation
Edit and finalize research databases for statistical analysis
Experience
-
Currently enrolled Masters/PhD student in statistics or biostatistics
Excellent analytical/problem solving skills
Attention to detail
Ability to manage priorities effectively
Familiarity with SAS or R
