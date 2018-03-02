The EMMES Corporation, established in 1977, is a privately-owned Contract Research Organization (CRO). Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland Emmes employs over six hundred staff worldwide with offices located in Frederick, Maryland, Vancouver, Canada and Bangalore, India. Ranked as a top area workplace of choice by the Washington Post, Emmes fosters an environment of collaboration, professional growth, and exceptional work life balance.

Our studies impact public health initiatives on a global scale occurring in more than sixty countries spanning across six continents. We offer statistical support for the entire process of clinical trials from study design and protocol development through data analysis and manuscript generation. Emmes is seeking PhD Biostatisticians to join our collaborative and accomplished statistical team.

Primary Purpose

The Biostatistician collaborates with clinical investigators to determine study design, contributes to protocol development, writes statistical analysis plans, performs statistical analysis and inference and writes and presents reports summarizing findings including publications in peer-reviewed journals. The Biostatistician develops systems for monitoring the quality of clinical data. The Biostatistician ensures high-quality statistical support is provided for clinical trials, registries and basic research using advanced statistical skills and knowledge of clinical research. The Biostatistician maintains expertise in state-of-the-art data manipulation and statistical methodology.



Responsibilities

Collaborates with clinical investigators to determine study design

Writes sections of protocols that require statistical input

Reviews protocols and case report forms to ensure that protocol objectives are met and standards are maintained

Generates treatment allocations in randomized clinical research studies and ensures proper implementation

Leads the project team’s development of statistical analysis plans and programs to perform analyses and display study data

Performs statistical analyses, writes and validates application programs

Implements data and safety monitoring reports to ensure participants safety

Develops metrics and generates quality control reports to optimize the performance of clinical sites and the coordinating center

Generates study reports to be distributed to internal and external monitoring committees and regulatory bodies

Authors or contributes to manuscripts and/or scientific presentations

Participates in professional development activities both within and outside the company

Experience

PhD in Biostatistics, Statistics, or Epidemiology

Demonstrated proficiency with statistical methods and applications in clinical research

Competent in SAS programming language and/or R

Expertise in state-of-the-art data manipulation and statistical methodology

Ability to manage multiple tasks

Ability to work independently, as well as in a team environment

Ability to effectively communicate technical concepts, both written and oral

