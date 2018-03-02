Biostatistician-PhD
- Employer
- EMMES Corporation
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Other
- Industry
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The EMMES Corporation, established in 1977, is a privately-owned Contract Research Organization (CRO). Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland Emmes employs over six hundred staff worldwide with offices located in Frederick, Maryland, Vancouver, Canada and Bangalore, India. Ranked as a top area workplace of choice by the Washington Post, Emmes fosters an environment of collaboration, professional growth, and exceptional work life balance.
Our studies impact public health initiatives on a global scale occurring in more than sixty countries spanning across six continents. We offer statistical support for the entire process of clinical trials from study design and protocol development through data analysis and manuscript generation. Emmes is seeking PhD Biostatisticians to join our collaborative and accomplished statistical team.
Primary Purpose
The Biostatistician collaborates with clinical investigators to determine study design, contributes to protocol development, writes statistical analysis plans, performs statistical analysis and inference and writes and presents reports summarizing findings including publications in peer-reviewed journals. The Biostatistician develops systems for monitoring the quality of clinical data. The Biostatistician ensures high-quality statistical support is provided for clinical trials, registries and basic research using advanced statistical skills and knowledge of clinical research. The Biostatistician maintains expertise in state-of-the-art data manipulation and statistical methodology.
Responsibilities
-
Collaborates with clinical investigators to determine study design
-
Writes sections of protocols that require statistical input
-
Reviews protocols and case report forms to ensure that protocol objectives are met and standards are maintained
-
Generates treatment allocations in randomized clinical research studies and ensures proper implementation
-
Leads the project team’s development of statistical analysis plans and programs to perform analyses and display study data
-
Performs statistical analyses, writes and validates application programs
-
Implements data and safety monitoring reports to ensure participants safety
-
Develops metrics and generates quality control reports to optimize the performance of clinical sites and the coordinating center
-
Generates study reports to be distributed to internal and external monitoring committees and regulatory bodies
-
Authors or contributes to manuscripts and/or scientific presentations
-
Participates in professional development activities both within and outside the company
Experience
-
PhD in Biostatistics, Statistics, or Epidemiology
-
Demonstrated proficiency with statistical methods and applications in clinical research
-
Competent in SAS programming language and/or R
-
Expertise in state-of-the-art data manipulation and statistical methodology
-
Ability to manage multiple tasks
-
Ability to work independently, as well as in a team environment
-
Ability to effectively communicate technical concepts, both written and oral
The EMMES Corporation is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, protected veteran status, genetic information, age, or other legally protected characteristics.