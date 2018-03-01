Title: Principal Agent and Assistant Director

Working Title: Assistant Director and State Program Leader for Family & Consumer Sciences

Position Number: 103322

Category Status: 12 Month Tenure/Tenure Track Faculty

Unit: University of Maryland Extension – Family & Consumer Sciences

Location: Symons Hall, College Park, Maryland

Position Summary/Purpose of Position:

The Assistant Director and Program Leader, Family & Consumer Sciences (FCS) for University of Maryland Extension provides statewide leadership and direction for FCS programs and faculty. He/she is administratively responsible to the University of Maryland Extension (UME) Associate Director for addressing the mission and goals of Family & Consumer Sciences programs while aligning FCS priorities with those of UME and the College of Agriculture & Natural Resources.

Family & Consumer Sciences priority programs focus on Chronic Disease Prevention, Food Safety, Financial Capability, Healthy Living Environments, Wellness, and Health Literacy. Programs are grounded in the Social Ecological Model and the Cooperative Extension Health and Wellness Framework, with an overarching goal of “Healthy Living and Economic Success at every stage of life for all Marylanders”.

Duties and Responsibilities:

This position provides leadership and direction for University of Maryland Extension Family & Consumer Sciences programs and faculty across the state. Duties include identifying issues and opportunities that alignment with organizational priorities, and to work with faculty and partners to develop, implement, and evaluate educational programs that address statewide needs of consumers, residents, agencies, organizations, industries, and communities in these areas.

Major responsibilities include:

Provide overall statewide leadership and direction to family & consumer sciences faculty and programs.

Leadership and oversight of non-formal Extension education and applied research projects in alignment with program goals and priorities.

Enhance Extension program areas in family & consumer sciences by securing and championing with faculty the garnering of extramural funds from local, state, regional, and federal agencies, industry groups, foundations, and other appropriate sources.

Provide guidance to county and specialist faculty in planning, implementing, and evaluating programs.

Provide leadership to faculty in long-range planning, writing, reporting, professional development and grant management.

Mentor faculty to ensure clarity of expectations for Extension programming, scholarship, service and teaching, providing opportunity for success as an Extension Educator, while also instilling professional confidence and pride.

Provide leadership, promotional guidance, and coaching to tenure track and professional track faculty.

Conduct annual program and faculty evaluations, including the delivery of AFRs (annual faculty review) to county and state faculty.

Provide annual reports to the Associate Director of Extension and Assistant Director of Evaluation as part of the required Federal reporting on Extension programs and impacts.

Facilitate and support collaboration among UME nutrition programs at county and state levels: EFNEP, FSNE (Food Supplement Nutrition Ed.—SNAP-Ed nationally), UMES programs, 4-H Healthy Living.

Work collaboratively with UME Program Leaders to encourage and promote interdisciplinary programming.

Work with Assistant Director of Evaluation and Assessment to ensure an effective plan and process is in place for FCS program evaluation and applied research efforts.

Provide leadership and oversight to FCS Action Teams.

Assist in recruitment and hiring faculty in critical areas of need for Extension vacancies.

Engage in regional and national Extension activities.

Manage and allocate funds to support UME FCS priority programs.

Serve as a member of the UME administrative team, with a diverse portfolio of duties as assigned, including active participation in University of Maryland Extension leadership meetings, strategic planning, curriculum and program planning, and training.

Represent UME to stakeholders and partners across the statewide, regionally, and nationally.

Required Qualifications:

Candidates must have an earned doctorate degree (Ph.D.), and must be able to be tenured in a department as a Professor, or tenured in Extension as a Principal Agent or equivalent rank. At least one graduate degree, preferably the doctorate, must be in a Family & Consumer Sciences field of study or closely related area, such as public/community health.

Applicants should have significant leadership experience, preferably within the Cooperative Extension System, and be recognized within a field of specialization.

A demonstrated understanding and application of the Land Grant mission, as well as relevant administrative experience is desired.

Candidates must have experience with promoting advocacy in educational programming, clientele served, and staffing. Ensure equal access to University of Maryland Extension programs and facilities without regard to race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.

Evidence of leadership, teamwork, collaboration, excellence in human relationship skills, as well as written and oral communication skills are essential.

Evidence of successful management of interdisciplinary extramurally funded programs, as well as the acquisition and management of grants is critical.

Computer skills necessary for budget and administrative program management must be demonstrated.

Personal transportation and valid driver’s license required. Ability to travel statewide and nationally as needed is an expectation for this position.

This position is subject to a Criminal History Record Check. Employment is contingent upon successful completion and clearance of the Criminal History Record Check.

Physical Demands of the Position: This is primarily an office position, but travel throughout the state to attend meetings and events is expected. This position frequently presents information through vocal and written communication. The ability to express or exchange ideas vocally is important, as well as the ability to hear and perceive information at normal spoken work levels. Visual acuity is required for preparing and analyzing written or computer data and presentations. There are times when extensive viewing a computer terminal and reading is required as part of the position duties.

Other Information: This position reports to the Associate Dean and Associate Director of Extension, who supervises and evaluates the position.

Salary & Benefits: Salary will be commensurate with experience. The University of Maryland offers an extensive benefits package.

Applications: All candidates must apply online at https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/58128. A complete application packet includes a cover letter, resume or CV, copies of transcripts and three (3) professional references, including name, mailing address, telephone number and an e-mail address.

Closing Date: For best consideration, complete application by April 1, 2018. Position will remain open until a suitable candidate has been identified.

The University of Maryland, College Park, actively subscribes to a policy of equal employment opportunity, and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry or national origin, marital status, genetic information, political affiliation, and gender identity or expression. Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.