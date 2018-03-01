Title: Agent

Working Title: Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences (Healthy Living)

Position Number: 103386

Category Status: Tenured/Tenure-Track Faculty, Full-time

Unit: Capital Cluster – Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties

Home Office Location: UME Anne Arundel County Office – 97 Dairy Lane Gambrills, MD 21054

Position Summary/Purpose of Position:

University of Maryland Extension (UME) is seeking to fill three (3) positions, with one position at each of the following county Extension office locations:

St. Mary’s County, 26737 Radio Station Way, Suite E-2 Leonardtown, MD 20650 (Position 103371: Southern Maryland Cluster)

Anne Arundel County, 97 Dairy Lane Gambrills, MD 21054 (Position 103386: Capital Cluster)

Montgomery County, 18410 Muncaster Rd. Derwood, MD 20855 (Position 103438: Central Maryland Cluster)

When applying to this posting, applicants are encouraged to indicate all location preference(s).

Each Extension Educator will design, implement and evaluate a comprehensive educational program focusing broadly on family and community health that will ultimately result in improved health and well-being of residents and communities. While nutrition education and chronic disease prevention and management is a priority focus for this position, physical activity, healthy food preparation, wellness, food resource management, consumer food safety and preservation, and healthy living environments are all considered key components of a comprehensive Healthy Living program. This position will also be responsible for creating and supporting community partnerships that result in incorporating policy, systems and environmental approaches to support healthy living direct education across the cluster.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide leadership for a program of activities which meets the needs of all eligible clientele regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion or veteran status.

Collaborate with extension educators in the Cluster and relevant Action Teams to develop a healthy living education program meeting priority needs of families and communities across the Cluster.

Utilize formal and informal needs assessment strategies to monitor and adjust program priorities.

Engage clientele in the education process using learner-centered strategies as well as public health approaches that result in positive behavioral changes.

Develop and coordinate partnerships and networks designed to effectively implement and evaluate healthy living programs that incorporate direct education as well as policy, systems, and environmental strategies for target populations and communities.

Provide leadership and professional development opportunities for community professionals to gain knowledge and skills necessary to incorporate policy, systems and environmental approaches in innovative strategies for improving individual, family, and community health and well-being.

Establish a subject matter area of expertise in nutrition, health, health literacy, healthy living environments, or food safety.

Develop educational materials relevant to healthy living program area that will serve to build program capacity, and are peer reviewed, published and adopted by others.

Develop funding proposals to supplement and enhance local programming efforts.

Evaluate priority programs to assess knowledge gain or skills learned in the short term, and practices improved, intent to change, and behavioral change over time.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Master's degree in nutrition, community nutrition, public health, environmental health, family & consumer sciences, or a closely related field.

Must be legally able to work in the United States.

Demonstrated achievement in program development and evaluation; originality and creative ability in designing new programs.

Demonstrated leadership and management skills; evidence of ability to effectively communicate with and engage diverse clientele.

Demonstrated evidence of excellent teaching and communication skills.

Strong computer and technology skills and experience with Microsoft Word, Access, Excel, Publisher and Google Mail and Apps.

Personal transportation and valid driver’s license. Must be willing to travel throughout Central Maryland and the state of Maryland as needed.

Flexible work schedule required for delivering evening and weekend educational programs and activities as determined by clientele availability and needs.

When offered employment by UME, the successful candidate will be required to obtain a clear background check by the State of Maryland and FBI.

Preferred

Ph.D.

Extension or similar work experience in formal or non-formal community education.

Social media and marketing experience and expertise

Physical Demands–

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job.

The position frequently presents information through vocal and written communication to individuals of various ages, socio-economic, and educational backgrounds. The ability to express or exchange ideas vocally is important, as well as the ability to hear and perceive information at normal spoken work levels. Physical Demands: A routine part of the position’s responsibilities would be to transport materials to and from teaching/event locations, including loading and unloading the vehicle. The employee will frequently lift and/or move items weighing up to 20 pounds. Set-up and tear-down of displays, tables, and chairs would be necessary at many teaching sites.

Team driven, office environment of professional character, competence, and collaboration. Deadline driven in terms of program planning and reporting. Visual Acuity: Visual acuity is required for preparing and analyzing written or computer data and presentations.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Masters: Base - $51, 575

Ph.D.: Base - $61, 650

The University of Maryland offers an extensive benefits package.

All candidates must apply online at https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/58267 A complete application packet includes a letter of application, a current (signed) resume or Curriculum Vitae, official transcripts, and three (3) professional references, including name, mailing address, telephone number, and E-mail address.

BEST CONSIDERATION DATE: April 2, 2018

Minorities and Women Are Encouraged to Apply

The University of Maryland is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer