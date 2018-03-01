Sr. Meeting & Events Coordinator

Our client, a Membership Association in Crystal City, VA near the metro is searching for a Temporary Sr. Meeting & Events Coordinator. This person will provide professional meetings and events support for their upcoming annual conference.

Major Duties and Responsibilities will include providing outstanding customer service and assist with directing all aspects of an event from cradle to grave. This position requires at least 3-5 years of professional experience working with meetings and events, specifically with large annual meetings. Any Cadmium experience is a HUGE plus.

The assignment will pay $22.00/hour and will start right away. Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044. Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #10434.