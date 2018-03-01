Sr. Meetings & Events Specialist

Employer
4Staff
Location
Arlington, Virginia - Crystal City
Salary
$22.00 per hour
Posted
Mar 01, 2018
Closes
Apr 05, 2018
Ref
10434
Function
Other, Program Manager
Industry
Associations
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Sr. Meeting & Events Coordinator

Our client, a Membership Association in Crystal City, VA near the metro is searching for a Temporary Sr. Meeting & Events Coordinator.  This person will provide professional meetings and events support for their upcoming annual conference.

Major Duties and Responsibilities will include providing outstanding customer service and assist with directing all aspects of an event from cradle to grave.  This position requires at least 3-5 years of professional experience working with meetings and events, specifically with large annual meetings.  Any Cadmium experience is a HUGE plus.

The assignment will pay $22.00/hour and will start right away.  Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #10434. 

