Soliciting Cost Proposals

Employer
Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc.
Location
Low Service 66" Steel Water Main
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 05, 2018
Ref
DCWASA Low Service 66" Steel Water Main 170020
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades
Industry
Specialty Trades
Hours
Full Time

Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc. (NRC) will be bidding on the DCWASA Low Service 66" Steel Water Main along 8th Street NE & SE, Project No. 170020 that bids on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. NRC is a New Jersey based equal opportunity contractor and we encourage Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Woman Business Enterprises (WBE) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) subcontractors and suppliers to submit a quote for this project. Plans and specifications will be available through our company FTP site. Access to the site will be provided based on your interest. If you are interested in supplying a quote for the above referenced project, please call our office at 732-557-6100, ext. 108 for the link to our FTP site. Your quote is required by Friday, March 30th by 5:00 PM via fax at 732-736-8904, attention, J. Newton or by email at engineering@northeastremsco.com

