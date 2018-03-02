Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc. (NRC) will be bidding on the DCWASA Low Service 66" Steel Water Main along 8th Street NE & SE, Project No. 170020 that bids on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. NRC is a New Jersey based equal opportunity contractor and we encourage Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Woman Business Enterprises (WBE) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) subcontractors and suppliers to submit a quote for this project. Plans and specifications will be available through our company FTP site. Access to the site will be provided based on your interest. If you are interested in supplying a quote for the above referenced project, please call our office at 732-557-6100, ext. 108 for the link to our FTP site. Your quote is required by Friday, March 30th by 5:00 PM via fax at 732-736-8904, attention, J. Newton or by email at engineering@northeastremsco.com