The YMCA is one of the largest social service agencies serving Washington D.C., suburban Maryland and northern Virginia. Every year, we provide opportunities in wellness, aquatics, youth sports, summer camp, child care, and more for over 200,000 people through our 17 branches and program centers.

We are looking for a dynamic leader to join our team as Executive Director of our Fairfax County/Reston Y. This community continues to be one of the best places to live, work, play and get involved; located just 20 miles from the Nation’s Capital. The Executive Director would manage our 65,000 square foot facility and ensure the delivery of quality services to the 12,000 people served annually. The Executive Director would manage the overall operation of the facility including, 250 employees, and a budget of $8 million.

We are looking for an experienced leader with a strong ability to run all branch operations (Membership, Youth Development programming, Wellness, and Aquatics), with a focus on engaging, growing, and retaining a strong membership base. Our ideal candidate will develop innovative strategies and initiatives that increase our capacity to serve. The Executive Director will lead a team of all-star performers in order to deliver high quality programs and services to our members, focusing on healthy living and youth development. S/he will assume overall management for the operations of the branch, including community engagement, board development, fundraising, and corporate partnering. We want a leader with the creativity and vision to initiate new programming and identify ways to expand our presence in the community.

Job Requirements:

Candidates for this position should possess:

A Bachelor’s degree in business administration/human services or equivalent experience

YMCA experience a plus

Must have experience growing membership base in similar environment

Minimum five (5) years’ experience as senior level person in facility with a membership base

Experience leading operations in excess of $5M

Demonstrated understanding and support of the YMCA’s mission

Proven management abilities in branch operations; staff management and development; fundraising; strategic planning; board development; budget development; fiscal management; and community outreach

Ability to think conceptually, good analytical skills, and assertiveness to manage the scope and diversity of the responsibilities

Ability to handle multiple demands and priorities and achieve organizational objectives

Proven track record of developing and delivering outstanding customer service as demonstrated in retention growth and program growth.

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills, strong organizational abilities and problem solving strategies to manage multiple conflicting priorities and tasks within demanding deadlines.

Strong sense of business ethics and integrity.

Pleasant, professional public image and effective public speaking and presentation skills.

Flexibility to work a variable schedule as dictated by programming, fundraising and meeting schedules.

We offer an exciting, fun, inclusive, growth oriented work environment with competitive compensation and an extensive benefits package that includes strong health benefits package, long term and short term disability, 10% employer paid retirement, childcare discount, complimentary Y membership, and continuous professional development opportunities.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Washington is a drug free, equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Employment subject to background check verification.

How to Apply:

To apply submit your cover letter indicating why you are the best candidate for the position, resume, and salary requirement to: Nicole.harrison@ymcadc.org in the email subject line type “ED-Reston”. Resumes accepted until position is filled. Priority consideration given to resumes received by March 23, 2018. For other YMCA career opportunities visit our website www.ymcadc.org.