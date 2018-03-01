Interior Designer

HVS Design, an industry-leading hospitality interior design firm, seeks Interior Designers for our fast-paced Rockville, Maryland office. 

INTERIOR DESIGNER

Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with design directors, project managers, and co-workers in implementing project design scopes
  • Write specifications, schedules, and legends
  • Prepare AutoCAD design drawings and other presentation drawings, renderings, and models
  • Work closely and coordinate with architecture, project management, and other consultants
  • Act as primary point of contact for clients on projects
  • Manage design process to ensure projects stay on schedule
  • Peer review drawings for accuracy and completeness

Qualifications:

  • BA in Interior Design or higher degree required
  • Two (2) to ten (10) years of experience working within the Hospitality Design Industry
  • Proficient in AutoCAD, SketchUp, and Photoshop. REVIT is a plus.
  • Strong time management skills including the ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously with a team and ensure project deadlines are met. 
  • Responsible, independent, and creative
  • LEED accreditation is a plus
  • General knowledge of accessibility, building codes, and technical requirements as it relates to hospitality architecture and design

Excellent benefits, salary commensurate with experience.  Send resume, design portfolio, and salary requirements to careers@nehmer.com. No phone calls please.

