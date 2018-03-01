HR MANAGER
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 05, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Education
- Hours
- Full Time
We are currently seeking a Human Resources Manager. The Human Resources Manager will report to the Managing Director and be responsible for the overall administration, coordination, and evaluation of the Human Resources function including federal, state, and local compliance; policy and procedure development; full life-cycle recruitment; benefits administration; employee relations; budget management; monthly and annual reporting; and HRIS/records management.
- Annually reviews and makes recommendations to executive management for improvement of policies, procedures, and practices on personnel matters
- Maintains knowledge of industry trends and employment legislation and ensures compliance
- Responsible for compliance with federal and state legislation pertaining to all personnel matters
- Communicates changes in personnel policies and procedures and ensures proper compliance is followed
- Assists management in the annual review, preparation and administration of wage and salary program
- Manages the faculty contract renewal process together with senior management
- Develops and maintains annual human resources budget
- Conducts recruitment efforts for all staff, including writing and placing all job advertisements and attending job fairs and outreach events
- Oversees employee evaluation process for all employees
- Writes, edits and finalizes job descriptions as necessary
- Conducts new employee orientations and exit interviews
- Ensures background checks and drug tests are completed for all employees
- Consults with legal counsel as appropriate, and/or as directed by the Head of School/Managing Director on personnel matters
- Works directly with department managers to assist them in employee relations counseling and carrying out their responsibilities on personnel matters
- Manages all aspects of the organizations benefit programs, including processing new enrollments and changes; resolving administrative issues with all insurance carriers to include plan provisions and employee claims; and working with SEED’s broker to introduce new benefit options to employees and negotiate contracts with vendors
- Coordinates and manages open enrollment
- Manages and tracks worker’s compensation and unemployment claims
- Resolves payroll issues in coordination with the finance department
- Maintains the Human Resource Information System (HRIS) and ensures accuracy and integrity of the data
- Provides monthly and annual reports on employment trends to the Head of School and government agencies
- Recommends, evaluates, and participates in staff development
- Participates on committees and special projects and seeks additional responsibilities
- Performs other incidental and related duties as required and assigned
Apply for HR MANAGER
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly