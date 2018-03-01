The SEED Foundation (www.seedfoundation.com) was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools that prepare children both academically and socially, for success in college and beyond. In 1998, the Foundation opened The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C. - the nation’s first urban public college preparatory boarding school. The school currently serves 325 students in grade 6-12. In 2015, 100% of SEED’s seniors were accepted to a four year college or universities.

All SEED students live on campus from Sunday evening through Friday afternoon when they return home for the weekend. The dormitories are organized into small “houses” of 10-12 students per life skills counselor for afternoon and evening routines such as study hall, house meetings, and social activities. We provide a safe and caring 24 hour boarding experience. Our relationship with parents and guardians is essential to the success of their child while at SEED.

We are currently seeking a Speech/Language Therapist to provide assessment, support, intervention, and direct therapy services to students with and without disabilities so that student are able to access instruction, to interact appropriately with staff and student, and to make academic progress.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide or arranges for clinically appropriate prevention, early intervention, and treatment services using a variety of service delivery models to meet student needs in the least restrictive environment.

Maintain schedule for speech/language screening, evaluations, therapy, instructional services and other activities.

Conduct individual and group speech/language therapy for general education students, students with 504 Plans and students with Individualized Education Plan meetings using evidence-based practices which supports students’ goals.

Co-teach social studies classes (2 two per school year).

Support students with disabilities with writing assignment utilizing appropriate instructional accommodations and supports.

Participate in Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) meetings, Individualized Education Plan (IEP) meetings and Manifestation Determination Review meetings for students on caseload.

Implement procedures to record and to us data to monitor student progress and modify therapeutic instructional approaches to ensure student growth.

Conduct speech/language evaluations using a variety of formal and informal assessments based on individual student needs and present findings, data, and recommendations to IEP team.

Complete all required special education paperwork including but not limited to present levels and goals for all students on caseload.

Complete Service Trackers, Progress Notes, IEP Report Cards and Medicaid Random Moments.

Solicit parent/caregiver involvement in program planning as well as treatment services.

Design and implement Tier 2 interventions as a part of the Pre-referral Process.

Communicate, consult and collaborate with school personnel, including the Student Support Services team, to best meet the needs of all students.

Provide consultative services to faculty and at least twice per year conduct staff development training for teachers and school administrators/staff.

Participate in Back to School Night and Parent-Teacher Conferences.

Attend relevant faculty meetings on Wednesdays from 4:05 to 5:05 pm, Counseling Team meetings and Student Support Services Department meetings.

Support and assist with school-wide testing including but not limited to ANET, ACT ASPIRE, PARCC, mid-terms and final.

Fulfill continuing education requirements consistent with respective disciplines and keep license(s) current.

Participates in new student orientation and Student Support Services traditions.

Maintain confidential counseling records for all students/families receiving treatment services.

Assist in general building supervision and discipline of students outside of the classroom.

Adhere to the professional and ethical standards as outlined in the SEED PCS Staff Handbook.

Additional duties to be assigned as needed.

All school-based Student Support Services team members are expected to meet and uphold the following standards:

Have the interests of children, youth and families in the forefront.

Provide care that is culturally informed, developmentally appropriate, and responsive to local community needs.

Utilize state-of-the-art, empirically-based, and strength-based clinical approaches whenever possible and appropriate.

Maintain high ethical standards regarding employee conduct and information sharing dictated by the respective professional discipline.

Comply with SEED policies and procedures.

Report to work and meetings promptly and maintain the work schedule reliably.

Collaborate with school personnel and coordinate mental health services for students.

Complete all required paperwork and reports in a timely and accurate manner.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

A Master’s Degree in Speech/Language Pathology and valid District of Columbia Department of Health license in Speech Language Pathology.

If you are interested in joining The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C., we would like to hear from you. To be considered, you must forward a complete package consisting of the following:

1. Letter of Interest

2. Resume

3. Salary History

Packets should be submitted via email to: resumes@seedschooldc.org.

The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C. is committed to the letter and spirit of equality. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or national and ethnic origin in hiring and employment, nor in the administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship, and other programs.

EOE

