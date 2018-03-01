The SEED Foundation (www.seedfoundation.com) was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools that prepare children both academically and socially, for success in college and beyond. In 1998, the Foundation opened The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C. - the nation’s first urban public college preparatory boarding school. The school currently serves 325 students in grade 6-12. In 2015, 100% of SEED’s seniors were accepted to a four year college or university.

All SEED students live on campus from Sunday evening through Friday afternoon when they return home for the weekend. The dormitories are organized into small “houses” of 10-12 students per life skills counselor for afternoon and evening routines such as study hall, house meetings, and social activities. We provide a safe and caring 24 hour boarding experience. Our relationship with parents and guardians is essential to the success of their child while at SEED.

We are currently seeking Student Life Assistants for 2017 – 2018 school year to work collaboratively with Student Life Counselors (SLCs) to create and maintain a safe residence hall environment in which students can learn and grow while modeling, guiding, and teaching students social, self-help, and lifelong learning skills. The Student Life Assistant monitors students during the morning hours prior to the start of the school day and provides additional support in the Student Life Program and to Student Life Counselors.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Nurtures each student entrusted to their care consistent with the Student Life Program by:

a. Assisting in the dormitory and providing coverage for breaks, absences, etc.

b. Escorting scholars to Wellness Suite, dining hall, etc.

c. Attending to students’ personal safety by being aware of student location, being aware of and attentive to warning signs of emotional distress, and supporting overall campus supervision

d. Making decisions based on the best interest of students

2. Builds and fosters positive relationships with all stakeholders (students, staff, families):

a. Displaying appropriate role modeling

b. Respecting and appreciating diversity

c. Listening actively to students’ thoughts, feelings, concerns, and problems and counseling when appropriate

d. Utilizing active listening, pro-active teaching, corrective teaching, and self-awareness

e. Effectively utilizing appropriate skills to prevent and/or de-escalate intense situations while maintaining the dignity and respect of the student

f. Communicating with families on a regular basis

3. Supports academic programming and student leisure and recreational activities by:

a. Supporting and supervising scholars in Study Zone and during interventions

b. Assisting with transportation for exposure/field trips

4. Oversees and/or provides structure and expectations for morning routines, which could include

but not limited:

a. Wake up

b. Chores

c. Preparation for the school day (morning hygiene routines)

d. Morning activities

e. Breakfast

f. Transition to classes

5. Submits all required documentation in a timely manner.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

• Associates Degree or equivalent, in social sciences or related field.

• 1-2 years direct experience in adolescent development, residential/boarding education, counseling, activities coordination, or related fields.

• Must have a professional, cooperative and positive attitude toward students, parents, staff and other constituencies of the school.

• Ability to effectively communicate at every level (students, parents, administration, and staff.

• Supports and encourages the overall school environment which promotes personal and professional growth and development.

• A commitment to the shared vision and mission of the school.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelors’ Degree or equivalent, in social sciences or related field.

• 2-3 years direct experience in adolescent development, residential/boarding education, counseling, activities coordination or related fields.

Starting salary: $27,000

If you are interested in joining The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C., we would like to hear from you. To be considered, you must forward a complete package consisting of the following:

1. Letter of Interest

2. Resume

3. Salary History

Packets must be emailed to: studentliferesumes@seedschooldc.org

The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C. is committed to the letter and spirit of equality. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or national and ethnic origin in hiring and employment, nor in the administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship, and other programs.

EOE