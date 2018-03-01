MIDDLE SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY TEACHER

The SEED Foundation (www.seedfoundation.com) was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools that prepare children both academically and socially, for success in college and beyond. In 1998, the Foundation opened The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C. - the nation’s first urban public college preparatory boarding school. The school currently serves 325 students in grade 6-12. In 2015, 100% of SEED’s seniors were accepted to a four year college or university.

All SEED students live on campus from Sunday evening through Friday afternoon when they return home for the weekend. The dormitories are organized into small “houses” of 10-12 students per life skills counselor for afternoon and evening routines such as study hall, house meetings, and social activities. We provide a safe and caring 24 hour boarding experience. Our relationship with parents and guardians is essential to the success of their child while at SEED.

We are currently seeking Middle School Technology Teacher for 2017-2018 school year to work with and teach middle and/or upper school students to prepare them for success in a college preparatory upper school program.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate in a strong team environment to:

Provide for an engaging middle and/or upper school learning environment conducive to student success

Promote and support a middle and/or upper program with promotion based upon standards mastery

Communicate knowledge in an interesting, stimulating, and effective manner, using a variety of instructional methodologies, curriculum resources, and materials

Examine student assessment data to inform decision making and to guide and improve instruction

Promote high levels of learning in an engaging and effective manner, using a variety of instructional methodologies, curriculum resources, and materials

Integrate literacy strategies into the instructional framework

Differentiate instruction to reach all learners

Plan, organize, and deliver appropriate lessons for assigned area(s) of responsibility, and submit lesson plans to the Middle School Director or High School Director on an as requested basis

Establish and maintain a classroom atmosphere conducive to learning

Collaborate with fellow teachers on planning, professional development, and standards-based curriculum and common assessment design to contribute to the continuous improvement of instruction at the school

Assess students’ learning in a professional manner and communicate students’ progress to parents and fellow teachers to facilitate future instruction.

Identify special needs of students and seek additional support, as needed

Maintain and submit necessary records, progress reports, and grade reports

Participate in faculty meetings, workshops, staff development programs, and other school sponsored activities

Participate in summer programming including direct service to incoming and returning SEED youth and curriculum work with colleagues

Assist in general building supervision and discipline of students outside of the classroom

Adhere to the professional and ethical standards as outlined in the SEED PCS Staff Manual

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelors’ degree in related field, preferably in Education;

• Praxis II passing score required in the content area;

• Master’s in related field and/or prior teaching experience highly desired.

If you are interested in joining The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C., we would like to hear from you. To be considered, you must forward a complete package consisting of the following:

1. Letter of Interest indicating specific teaching area

2. Résumé

3. Salary History

4. Proof of Passing Praxis II Test in the specific content area

5. Proof of degree conferred and/or transcript

Packets must be emailed to: teaching@seedschooldc.org

The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C. is committed to the letter and spirit of equality. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or national and ethnic origin in hiring and employment, nor in the administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship, and other programs.

Positions are open until filled

EEO/AA