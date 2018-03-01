Job Summary/Company:

A collaborative local investment management firm seeks detail-oriented Executive Assistant to support COO and Operations team. Seeking a detail oriented professional who can partner with Operations team on projects schedule management, meeting support and other duties. Apply now or call (202) 463-5100!

Responsibilities:

​Provide all aspects of administrative support to a minimum of two busy senior executives (COO and Sr. Managing Director). The support required includes, but is not limited to, successfully managing all details of complex calendars; complicated travel schedules; assist with communications of a busy office; and provide support that is necessary to aid a busy executive in their obligations.

Schedule management and maintenance:

Manage calendar, handle meeting set-up/physical logistics, conference call, webinars, and web call arrangements, and special event planning.

Work effectively with other meeting participants to efficiently and effectively schedule meetings.

Be aware of conflicts and adept at keeping manager aware of updates and working around conflicts in a proactive and skilled manner.

Make travel and guest arrangements (both domestic and international) and understand executives’ travel preferences and requirements.

Reservations (e.g. restaurants, shows, conferences).

Inquiry management:

Receive incoming requests, prioritize, and communicate to staff.

Read and analyze incoming memos, submissions, and reports to determine their significance and plan their distribution.

Open, sort, and distribute incoming correspondence.

Prepare responses to correspondence containing routine inquiries.

Executive communication management:

Prepare and manage various reports, presentations, memos, letters, policies, executive communications, and other documents using word processing, spreadsheet, database, or presentation software.

Conduct research and complete assigned projects on time.

File and retrieve emails, documents, records, and reports.

Event and Meeting Support:

Efficient and accurate minute taking at official meetings

Provide support in creating and producing materials for client and board meetings.

Facilitate meetings utilizing current available technology tools such as voice and video conferencing.

Assist in planning and managing a variety of company events.

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Executive Administrative Support experience supporting two or more senior executives.

Associate or Bachelor’s Degree and/or a minimum of 7 years professional experience.

Exemplary written and verbal communication.

Demonstrated ability to work independently and prioritize multiple, high-priority tasks.

Ability to interact with people at all different levels including senior management.

Unimpeachable judgment and discretion in handling confidential information.

Flexibility to perform job tasks outside of job description when necessary.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Ability to work independently on various projects from conception to completion

Must be able to work under pressure, at all times, to manage or work through a variety of activities and confidential matters with discretion.

