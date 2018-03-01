Executive Assistant
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- $75,000
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 05, 2018
- Ref
- AD215965
- Function
- Administrative, Other
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
A collaborative local investment management firm seeks detail-oriented Executive Assistant to support COO and Operations team. Seeking a detail oriented professional who can partner with Operations team on projects schedule management, meeting support and other duties. Apply now or call (202) 463-5100!
Responsibilities:
Provide all aspects of administrative support to a minimum of two busy senior executives (COO and Sr. Managing Director). The support required includes, but is not limited to, successfully managing all details of complex calendars; complicated travel schedules; assist with communications of a busy office; and provide support that is necessary to aid a busy executive in their obligations.
Schedule management and maintenance:
- Manage calendar, handle meeting set-up/physical logistics, conference call, webinars, and web call arrangements, and special event planning.
- Work effectively with other meeting participants to efficiently and effectively schedule meetings.
- Be aware of conflicts and adept at keeping manager aware of updates and working around conflicts in a proactive and skilled manner.
- Make travel and guest arrangements (both domestic and international) and understand executives’ travel preferences and requirements.
- Reservations (e.g. restaurants, shows, conferences).
Inquiry management:
- Receive incoming requests, prioritize, and communicate to staff.
- Read and analyze incoming memos, submissions, and reports to determine their significance and plan their distribution.
- Open, sort, and distribute incoming correspondence.
- Prepare responses to correspondence containing routine inquiries.
Executive communication management:
- Prepare and manage various reports, presentations, memos, letters, policies, executive communications, and other documents using word processing, spreadsheet, database, or presentation software.
- Conduct research and complete assigned projects on time.
- File and retrieve emails, documents, records, and reports.
Event and Meeting Support:
- Efficient and accurate minute taking at official meetings
- Provide support in creating and producing materials for client and board meetings.
- Facilitate meetings utilizing current available technology tools such as voice and video conferencing.
- Assist in planning and managing a variety of company events.
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Executive Administrative Support experience supporting two or more senior executives.
- Associate or Bachelor’s Degree and/or a minimum of 7 years professional experience.
- Exemplary written and verbal communication.
- Demonstrated ability to work independently and prioritize multiple, high-priority tasks.
- Ability to interact with people at all different levels including senior management.
- Unimpeachable judgment and discretion in handling confidential information.
- Flexibility to perform job tasks outside of job description when necessary.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.
- Ability to work independently on various projects from conception to completion
- Must be able to work under pressure, at all times, to manage or work through a variety of activities and confidential matters with discretion.
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
