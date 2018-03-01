Event Support Staff

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Mar 01, 2018
Closes
Apr 05, 2018
Ref
AD212881
Function
Customer Service, Marketing and Public Relations
Industry
Media / Journalism / Advertising
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 
Sparks Group is seeking energetic and enthusiastic professionals to work as an extension of our DC Team to support our preferred clients in with high profile event support! These roles offer the opportunity to see 'behind the scenes' of events management for some of the region's most buzz worthy organizations!

Responsibilities: 
• Work in collaboration with events management team.
• Assist with guest registration and check in activities.
• Escort guests to and from event location.
• Pass out event material, and answer guest questions.

Qualifications/Background profile: 
• Professional, with excellent communication skills
• Flexibility to work evenings and weekends events
• Punctual and reliable attendance mandatory
• Interest in event coordination/management
• Bachelor's Degree required

Qualified candidates should send their resume and then call Sparks Group at 202-463-5100 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

