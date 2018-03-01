Job Summary/Company:

Are you an energetic, experienced Bilingual Human Resources professional with experience in the construction industry? Are you an innovative problem solver and excellent communicator? Sparks Group is seeking an experienced HR Generalist for a company in Waldorf, MD!



Responsibilities:

• Oversees and administers all HR responsibilities

• Provides support and guidance to management

• Compliance with standards of documentation, coaching and discipline.

• Stays current with labor laws on all levels.

• Assists local management on talent acquisition and development.

• Assists in Corporate Initiatives: provides support in all HR roll-outs, policy, and procedure changes.

• Coordinates and communicates benefits and open enrollment and new hire orientations.

• Partners with all areas of HR in implementing and developing new programs, policies and procedures.

• Participates in special projects and other duties as needed.



Qualifications/Background profile:

• Valid driver's license in good standing; able and willing to travel to other business locations

• Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business or related program.

• 3-5 years of experience in Human Resources generalist role.

• Bilingual English - Spanish required

• PHR certification preferred.

• MS Office proficiency

• Experience with other Human Resources Information System and Applicant Tracking System.

• Excellent verbal and written communication.

• Innovative and creative approach to problem solving, planning and implementation.



Qualified candidates should send their resume or call Sparks Group at 202-463-5100 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!