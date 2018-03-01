Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with several companies in the Washington Metro area. We are looking for fast paced, high energy, customer service professionals who are excited to take the next step in their career. Candidates with varying levels of experience in the call center customer service field, whether you have years of call center experience or are just looking to branch into this industry, are encouraged to apply. If you are an upbeat, positive, enthusiastic individual who is looking for the next step in their career path then look no further!



Responsibilities:

Thoroughly documenting of each step of resolution in comments

Resolving issues in a reasonable amount of time

Professionally and efficiently responding to all customer inquiries regarding benefit programs, billing, enrollment, administrative procedures and claim problems

Communicating effectively and working well with personnel throughout the organization

Researching elevated customer issues as they are submitted by call center

Qualifications/Background profile:

College degree preferred

Experienced and skilled in computer systems in a window based environment

Demonstrated ability to articulate clearly and effectively

Superior written, oral and listening communication skills

Takes initiative to always be productively employed at maximum capacity

Follows policies and procedures

Takes personal responsibility for quality

Ability to perform tasks with minimum direct supervision but knows when to seek assistance

Ability to handle to multiple activities and priorities, while maintaining a sense of urgency meet customer needs.

Honest, ethical and professional

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 202-463-5100 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!