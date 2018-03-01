Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group is seeking multifaceted and deadline driven Administrative professionals to support our partners in the DC region. Are you experienced with Board Meetings, calendar management and scheduling? We want you!

Responsibilities:

Serves as the C- Suites’ liaison to the Board and communicates directly with Board members.

Assists C-Suite to ensure compliance with the applicable policies, when carrying out Board and Board committee matters, including advanced distribution of materials before meetings.

Completes a broad variety of administrative tasks, including taking minutes at Board meetings, certain Board committee meetings, and other meetings as assigned; managing an extremely active calendar of appointments; completing expense reports; composing and preparing correspondence that is sometimes confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and compiling documents for travel-related meetings.

Works closely and effectively with the C-Suite to keep them well informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities, following up appropriately.

Assists with administrative matters related to internal management of the organization (which can be confidential).

Acts as liaison with staff, maintaining good working relationships with staff and throughout the organization and exercising good judgment and discretion.

Develops and manages the Executive Management departmental operating budget, and reports to the CEO on the status of this budget.

Performs other duties as assigned by President & CEO.

Qualifications/Background profile:

Degree from a 4-year college or university preferred.

Three or more years of experience supporting teams, Senior Managers, and/or C-Suite.

Professional demeanor, strong judgement, maturity and interpersonal skills.

Experience with planning and managing budgets.

Experience in planning and supporting on-site and off-site meetings.

A well-organized and self-directed individual, with exceptional time management skills, including the ability to work under tight deadlines, prioritize and efficiently manage multiple, complex projects.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power Point) and Adobe Acrobat required; proficiency with SharePoint and cloud-based corporate board portals helpful.

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 202-463-5100 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!