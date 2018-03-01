Job Summary/Company:

Are you an outgoing and self-motivated individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment? Do you find yourself motivated to meet and exceed goals in a production focused environment? Sparks Group has partnered with a well-respected company who is seeking an entry-level, engaging, professional, Notice To Owner Representative to join their team! If you have a background in customer service or have worked as an administrative professional in a construction environment then this could be an exciting next step in your career path. If you have excellent communication skills and looking to transition to an office environment, then apply today! Please contact us electronically or at 301-326-2525.

Responsibilities:

Research and prepare notice to owners for all 50 states.

Research property owners through Assessor.

Verify General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Lenders on research sites

Prepare and print notice to owner forms following state requirements

Processing, scanning, researching and if necessary, re-sending notices for return mail.

Qualifications/Background profile:

Minimum 2 years of customer service, retail sales, call center, administrative in a construction environment, or related experience

Must have excellent communication skills

Organized and detail-oriented

Proficiency in MS Office and technology is a must

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!