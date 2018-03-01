Association Administrative Assistant

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Columbia, Maryland
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Mar 01, 2018
Closes
Apr 05, 2018
Ref
AD216327
Function
Administrative, Customer Service
Industry
Associations, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:
Are you an outgoing and self-motivated individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment? Do you find yourself motivated to meet and exceed goals in a production focused environment? Sparks Group has partnered with a well-respected company who is seeking an entry-level, engaging, professional, Notice To Owner Representative to join their team! If you have a background in customer service or have worked as an administrative professional in a construction environment then this could be an exciting next step in your career path. If you have excellent communication skills and looking to transition to an office environment, then apply today!  Please contact us electronically or at 301-326-2525. 

Responsibilities:

  • Research and prepare notice to owners for all 50 states. 
  • Research property owners through Assessor.
  • Verify General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Lenders on research sites
  • Prepare and print notice to owner forms following state requirements
  • Processing, scanning, researching and if necessary, re-sending notices for return mail.
  Processing, scanning, researching, and, if necessary, re-sending notices for return mail

Qualifications/Background profile:

  • Minimum 2 years of customer service, retail sales, call center, administrative in a construction environment, or related experience
  • Must have excellent communication skills
  • Organized and detail-oriented
  • Proficiency in MS Office and technology is a must
  • Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

