Assistant Supervisor Mechanical Maintenance
3 days left
- Employer
- Fairfax Water
- Location
- Newington, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 15, 2018
- Industry
- Utilities
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Assistant Supervisor, Mechanical Maintenance, under limited supervision of the Supervisor, Mechanical Maintenance, supervises a group of Maintenance Mechanics, Transmission Technicians, and Carpenters and engaged in the operation, maintenance, and installation of a variety of mechanical equipment and machinery used in the transmission, storage, and distribution of water, and skilled carpentry work.
Responsibilities:
- Assists with the planning and supervision of a group of Maintenance Mechanics, Transmission Technicians, and Carpenters engaged in skilled carpentry work and the maintenance and installation of a variety of mechanical equipment and machinery used in the production, storage, transmission and distribution of water by:
- Assisting with the planning, coordinating, and supervision of subordinates involved in the maintenance and repair of pumping stations, storage facilities, valves, vaults, buildings, equipment and grounds maintenance activities.
- Using Fairfax Water’s Enterprise Resource Software for scheduling work through the creation of work orders; ordering parts for maintenance; maintaining records and reports.
- Preparing cost estimates of various maintenance and carpentry assignments.
- Assuring spare parts are available for all assignments.
- Analyzing and assessing causes of equipment failures and taking corrective action.
- Coordinating maintenance activities with other departments.
- Keeping current on safety regulations and procedures and instructing mechanics in correct safety practices and accident prevention.
- Attending work related seminars.
- Substituting for the Supervisor, Mechanical Maintenance during times of absence.
- Working with pump curves and performance testing pumps.
- Assists Supervisor with troubleshooting complex transmission and distribution system related problems to include: system pressures, pumps, valve actuators, regulating valves, tanks, and piping by:
- Making the proper adjustments and modifications to adjust flows and pressures to various pressure zones within the system.
- Directing flow of water to meet demands during normal and emergency situations.
- Making the proper adjustments to pumps and regulating valves to modify system operation as required for short-term or long-term changes.
- Performs skilled mechanical tasks in the installation, maintenance, repair and operation of a variety of water supply facilities when necessary.
- Provides guidance for and participates in the maintenance of Authority facilities, grounds, and equipment and office buildings.
- Prepare and administer performance reviews for subordinate personnel.
- Foster the development of subordinate personnel by work assignments, explanation of procedures and operating principles, and structured training.
- Performs other duties as assigned or required.
Qualifications:
- High school diploma (or GED) and at least 6 years of relevant experience, OR at least two years of relevant college level course work in a related field and three years of relevant experience (of which at least one year of relevant experience has been in a leadership capacity performing tasks similar to this position), or any equivalent combination of education, experience and knowledge.
- Possession of a Virginia Provisional Waterworks Operators – Class 5 License or higher, or the ability to obtain one within 1 year.
- Thorough knowledge of the operation and maintenance of mechanical equipment and machinery including pumps, pressure reducing and other control valves, and motors.
- Thorough knowledge of the methods, practices, materials, measuring devices, and tools used in the mechanical, plumbing, welding and building trades.
- Working knowledge of the following computer software: SAP, Microsoft Office, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and System Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems.
- Some knowledge of the National and Local Plumbing codes.
- Some knowledge of hydraulics theory and its application.
- Knowledge of Fairfax Water’s Safety and Loss Control Manual and safety regulations, procedures, and accident prevention techniques for mechanical maintenance and carpentry work.
- Some knowledge of MISS Utility requirements for critical water facilities.
- Ability to supervise the work of others.
- Ability to work from drawings and specifications.
- Ability to keep accurate records and make reports.
- Ability to plan projects and make cost estimates.
- Must be able to communicate tactfully, courteously, and effectively to establish and maintain proper working relationships with subordinates, co-workers, supervisors, and the public.
- Ability to carry out verbal and written instructions.
- Ability to accurately direct subordinates with verbal and written instructions.
- Must pass a controlled substance (drug) test for employment.
- Possession of a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.
- Available to work overtime and stand-by as required and to perform work at other than principle location.
- Must pass a respiratory physical for respirator and self-contained breathing apparatus use and a respiratory fit test. Must maintain personal grooming standards for effective use of the equipment.
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to lift up to 50 lbs.
- Ability to perform manual physical tasks, which may include long periods of standing, bending, twisting, stooping, and climbing.
- Ability to climb storage tanks and work in confined spaces.
Ability to work outside in all climatic conditions.