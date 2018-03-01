The Assistant Supervisor, Mechanical Maintenance, under limited supervision of the Supervisor, Mechanical Maintenance, supervises a group of Maintenance Mechanics, Transmission Technicians, and Carpenters and engaged in the operation, maintenance, and installation of a variety of mechanical equipment and machinery used in the transmission, storage, and distribution of water, and skilled carpentry work.

Responsibilities:

Assists with the planning and supervision of a group of Maintenance Mechanics, Transmission Technicians, and Carpenters engaged in skilled carpentry work and the maintenance and installation of a variety of mechanical equipment and machinery used in the production, storage, transmission and distribution of water by: Assisting with the planning, coordinating, and supervision of subordinates involved in the maintenance and repair of pumping stations, storage facilities, valves, vaults, buildings, equipment and grounds maintenance activities. Using Fairfax Water’s Enterprise Resource Software for scheduling work through the creation of work orders; ordering parts for maintenance; maintaining records and reports. Preparing cost estimates of various maintenance and carpentry assignments. Assuring spare parts are available for all assignments. Analyzing and assessing causes of equipment failures and taking corrective action. Coordinating maintenance activities with other departments. Keeping current on safety regulations and procedures and instructing mechanics in correct safety practices and accident prevention. Attending work related seminars. Substituting for the Supervisor, Mechanical Maintenance during times of absence. Working with pump curves and performance testing pumps.

Assists Supervisor with troubleshooting complex transmission and distribution system related problems to include: system pressures, pumps, valve actuators, regulating valves, tanks, and piping by: Making the proper adjustments and modifications to adjust flows and pressures to various pressure zones within the system. Directing flow of water to meet demands during normal and emergency situations. Making the proper adjustments to pumps and regulating valves to modify system operation as required for short-term or long-term changes.

Performs skilled mechanical tasks in the installation, maintenance, repair and operation of a variety of water supply facilities when necessary.

Provides guidance for and participates in the maintenance of Authority facilities, grounds, and equipment and office buildings.

Prepare and administer performance reviews for subordinate personnel.

Foster the development of subordinate personnel by work assignments, explanation of procedures and operating principles, and structured training.

Performs other duties as assigned or required.

Qualifications:

High school diploma (or GED) and at least 6 years of relevant experience, OR at least two years of relevant college level course work in a related field and three years of relevant experience (of which at least one year of relevant experience has been in a leadership capacity performing tasks similar to this position), or any equivalent combination of education, experience and knowledge.

Possession of a Virginia Provisional Waterworks Operators – Class 5 License or higher, or the ability to obtain one within 1 year.

Thorough knowledge of the operation and maintenance of mechanical equipment and machinery including pumps, pressure reducing and other control valves, and motors.

Thorough knowledge of the methods, practices, materials, measuring devices, and tools used in the mechanical, plumbing, welding and building trades.

Working knowledge of the following computer software: SAP, Microsoft Office, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and System Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems.

Some knowledge of the National and Local Plumbing codes.

Some knowledge of hydraulics theory and its application.

Knowledge of Fairfax Water’s Safety and Loss Control Manual and safety regulations, procedures, and accident prevention techniques for mechanical maintenance and carpentry work.

Some knowledge of MISS Utility requirements for critical water facilities.

Ability to supervise the work of others.

Ability to work from drawings and specifications.

Ability to keep accurate records and make reports.

Ability to plan projects and make cost estimates.

Must be able to communicate tactfully, courteously, and effectively to establish and maintain proper working relationships with subordinates, co-workers, supervisors, and the public.

Ability to carry out verbal and written instructions.

Ability to accurately direct subordinates with verbal and written instructions.

Must pass a controlled substance (drug) test for employment.

Possession of a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.

Available to work overtime and stand-by as required and to perform work at other than principle location.

Must pass a respiratory physical for respirator and self-contained breathing apparatus use and a respiratory fit test. Must maintain personal grooming standards for effective use of the equipment.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

Ability to perform manual physical tasks, which may include long periods of standing, bending, twisting, stooping, and climbing.

Ability to climb storage tanks and work in confined spaces.

Ability to work outside in all climatic conditions.