We are looking for entry level auditors to join our team! Full-time employment opportunity available for candidates with 0-2years of auditing/public accounting experience. Receive on the job training while working alongside partners, managers, and other experienced staff.

Qualifications:

• Undergraduate degree in Accounting, Finance or related fields

• CPA candidates preferred

• Strong work ethic

• Proficient in Word and Excel

• Excellent communication and organizational skills

• Ability to work both independently and as an effective team member Responsibilities:

• Perform computer- assisted auditing techniques • Prepare clear and concise audit work papers, reports and other communications

• Develop in- depth knowledge of various industries while working on multihull aspects of an engagement

• Enhance analytical and problem solving abilities

• prioritize and mange time effectively