Entry Level Auditor

Employer
Han Group LLC
Location
Washington, DC
Posted
Mar 01, 2018
Closes
Apr 30, 2018
Function
Accountant, Audit and Tax
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

We are looking for entry level auditors to join our team! Full-time employment opportunity available for candidates with 0-2years of auditing/public accounting experience. Receive on the job training while working alongside partners, managers, and other experienced staff.

Qualifications:

• Undergraduate degree in Accounting, Finance or related fields

• CPA candidates preferred

• Strong work ethic

• Proficient in Word and Excel

• Excellent communication and organizational skills

• Ability to work both independently and as an effective team member Responsibilities:

• Perform computer- assisted auditing techniques • Prepare clear and concise audit work papers, reports and other communications

• Develop in- depth knowledge of various industries while working on multihull aspects of an engagement

• Enhance analytical and problem solving abilities

• prioritize and mange time effectively

