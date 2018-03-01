Entry Level Auditor
- Employer
- Han Group LLC
- Location
- Washington, DC
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 30, 2018
- Function
- Accountant, Audit and Tax
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
We are looking for entry level auditors to join our team! Full-time employment opportunity available for candidates with 0-2years of auditing/public accounting experience. Receive on the job training while working alongside partners, managers, and other experienced staff.
Qualifications:
• Undergraduate degree in Accounting, Finance or related fields
• CPA candidates preferred
• Strong work ethic
• Proficient in Word and Excel
• Excellent communication and organizational skills
• Ability to work both independently and as an effective team member Responsibilities:
• Perform computer- assisted auditing techniques • Prepare clear and concise audit work papers, reports and other communications
• Develop in- depth knowledge of various industries while working on multihull aspects of an engagement
• Enhance analytical and problem solving abilities
• prioritize and mange time effectively
