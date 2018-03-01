Perform patient care related tasks and procedures based on training, education, and competency evaluation, and as delegated by and under the direction/supervision of the Physician, Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant (NP/PA), Registered Nurse (RN), or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Perform administrative duties, as appropriate.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Related - License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Minimum of one year experience in a healthcare setting preferred. Phlebotomy experience preferred Graduate of an accredited Medical Assistant program preferred. BLS required within 90 days of hire.