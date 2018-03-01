Medical Assistant - Family Medicine
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Medical Doctor and Physician
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Perform patient care related tasks and procedures based on training, education, and competency evaluation, and as delegated by and under the direction/supervision of the Physician, Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant (NP/PA), Registered Nurse (RN), or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Perform administrative duties, as appropriate.
High School Grad or Equivalent
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Required: Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Minimum of one year experience in a healthcare setting preferred. Phlebotomy experience preferred Graduate of an accredited Medical Assistant program preferred. BLS required within 90 days of hire.