You need to sign in or create an account to save

Perform patient care related tasks and procedures based on training, education, and competency evaluation, and as delegated by and under the direction/supervision of the Physician, Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant (NP/PA), Registered Nurse (RN), or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Perform administrative duties, as appropriate.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Related - License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Minimum of one year experience in a healthcare setting preferred. Phlebotomy experience preferred Graduate of an accredited Medical Assistant program preferred. BLS required within 90 days of hire.