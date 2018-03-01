SCHEDULE

Weekday and Weekend Evening Shifts in the Emergency Department

Occasional weekend Day Shift

Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a Flexi Status (PRN) Patient Transporter.

Safely escorts and transports patients within all areas of the hospital using safe body mechanics. Strictly adheres to all safety rules and initiatives of Sentara. Communicates clearly with all staff, visitors, and patients. Ensures adequate communication of information between central transport and other departments.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Patient Care - License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below