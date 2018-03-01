This is a Temporary Position that will start at the end of May and can go as long as 4 months. Day Shift, Monday thru Friday.

Functions in a multi-disciplinary environment that requires the application of excellent customer service skills to all internal and external customers, vendors, visitors, and patients. Communicates information, trains and leads volunteers and students (as applicable by department), and redirects inquires as appropriate utilizing applicable office equipment and resources. Performs various clerical duties as assigned.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Administrative - 1 year

Preferred: Clerical - 1 year, Healthcare - 1 year

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Microsoft Word, Service Orientation, Speaking

Preferred: Microsoft Excel

Other

Ability to communicate effectively with individuals of varied backgrounds, ages, ethnicities, education and experience levels. Ability to communicate in a work environment with frequent interruptions. Displays high level of initiative and utilizes independent judgment routinely. Guest Services/Volunteer Services Receptionist monitors volunteers, provides applicable information to volunteers to ensure sharing of correct information to visitors, confirms supplies are available at desk, and checks department schedule to guarantee coverage. Operating Room (OR) Receptionist works to efficiently coordinate all scheduling of procedures, provides notifications and changes to appropriate staff, and collects necessary demographics to ensure maximum utilization of OR resources while ensuring provider and patient needs are met.