Job Description:
Care Transition Coordinator

Sentara Home Health is accepting applications for a full-time Care Transition Coordinator.

This is a weekend position.

Licensed RN, LPN, or BSW required. Must have a minimum of one year relevant experience.

RN with BSN preferred.

All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.

Sentara offers excellent compensation and benefits.

Responsible for the identification and assessment of home care and hospice needs of patient population and coordination of these services to ensure a smooth transition to the next site of care.

Education Level
Registered Nurse
Licensed Practical Nurse
Bachelor Social Work

Experience
Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Marketing, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Licensed RN, LPN, or BSW required. Proof of education as LPN, RN or BSW required.

External Posting Description
Full-time.
Weekends

