MDS COORDINATOR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Coordinates the preparation and completion of the MDS (minimum data set) and its electronic transmission to state and federal agencies. Facilitates communication between interdisciplinary teams. Plans organizes and assists in the functions of the nursing department in relation to admissions, discharges and utilization review; supports the MDS/PPS process by monitoring the resident assessment process using such tools as the electronic transmission reports.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree - NURSING OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree)
Experience
Required: Nursing - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Microsoft Office, Social Perceptiveness
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
RAC-CT preferred. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.