Coordinates the preparation and completion of the MDS (minimum data set) and its electronic transmission to state and federal agencies. Facilitates communication between interdisciplinary teams. Plans organizes and assists in the functions of the nursing department in relation to admissions, discharges and utilization review; supports the MDS/PPS process by monitoring the resident assessment process using such tools as the electronic transmission reports.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree - NURSING OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree)

Experience

Required: Nursing - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Microsoft Office, Social Perceptiveness

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

RAC-CT preferred. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.