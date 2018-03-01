Registered Nurse (RN) Wellness Screenings

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Williamsburg, VA
Posted
Mar 01, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
We are currently seeking a Wellness Nurse to join Optima Health to educate and provide screenings to our valued members in the peninsula (Hampton and Newport News), Williamsburg, VA and surrounding area. Selected Registered Nurse (RN) candidate will work a flexible schedule in between the hours of 7am-5pm Mondays- Fridays. Mileage is reimbursed.

Responsible for both individual and group education to promote core health improvement programs including smoking cessation, adult immunizations, heart health, cancer prevention and detection, and wise self-care. Current knowledge of regional preventive health issues, managed care health improvement initiatives, and a variety of health improvement strategies is required. This is a clinical position that requires clinical skills and certifications.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - NURSING

Experience
Required: Nursing - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
BLS required within 90 days of hire.

