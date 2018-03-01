We are currently seeking a Wellness Nurse to join Optima Health to educate and provide screenings to our valued members in the peninsula (Hampton and Newport News), Williamsburg, VA and surrounding area. Selected Registered Nurse (RN) candidate will work a flexible schedule in between the hours of 7am-5pm Mondays- Fridays. Mileage is reimbursed.

Responsible for both individual and group education to promote core health improvement programs including smoking cessation, adult immunizations, heart health, cancer prevention and detection, and wise self-care. Current knowledge of regional preventive health issues, managed care health improvement initiatives, and a variety of health improvement strategies is required. This is a clinical position that requires clinical skills and certifications.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - NURSING

Experience

Required: Nursing - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BLS required within 90 days of hire.