Administrative Secretary

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Mar 01, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Optima Health is seeking a seasoned and professional Administrative Secretary to join our Clinical Care Services Team in Virginia Beach, VA.

As the newest addition to our department, the selected candidate will support two of the clinical leaders of our team and interact and collaborate with other team members to provide quality and efficient administrative support.

This is a full time benefited position- hours are Monday - Friday 8am-5pm.

Provides clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining records and files, and providing assistance to customers.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Secretary - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this