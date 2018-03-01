Administrative Secretary
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Optima Health is seeking a seasoned and professional Administrative Secretary to join our Clinical Care Services Team in Virginia Beach, VA.
As the newest addition to our department, the selected candidate will support two of the clinical leaders of our team and interact and collaborate with other team members to provide quality and efficient administrative support.
This is a full time benefited position- hours are Monday - Friday 8am-5pm.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Provides clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining records and files, and providing assistance to customers.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Secretary - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
