Optima Health is seeking a seasoned and professional Administrative Secretary to join our Clinical Care Services Team in Virginia Beach, VA.As the newest addition to our department, the selected candidate will support two of the clinical leaders of our team and interact and collaborate with other team members to provide quality and efficient administrative support.This is a full time benefited position- hours are Monday - Friday 8am-5pm.

Provides clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining records and files, and providing assistance to customers.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Secretary - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below