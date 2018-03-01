COMPUTER OPERATOR II

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Mar 01, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Monitors and controls computer systems and applications; maintains a working knowledge of Sentara¿s enterprise computing environments; monitors data Communications Network to ensure that network is available to all systems. Train other operators to use/monitor equipment. Effectively communicates issues/errors/failures to Shift Leaders to ensure timely resolutions. Responsible for maintaining complete log entries for specific systems that is being monitored and for complete and accurate turnover to the succeeding shift operators.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Computer Operations - 2 years

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Client/Server systems experience required. IBM/MVS and HP Unix systems experience required.

