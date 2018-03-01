COMPUTER OPERATOR II
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Monitors and controls computer systems and applications; maintains a working knowledge of Sentara¿s enterprise computing environments; monitors data Communications Network to ensure that network is available to all systems. Train other operators to use/monitor equipment. Effectively communicates issues/errors/failures to Shift Leaders to ensure timely resolutions. Responsible for maintaining complete log entries for specific systems that is being monitored and for complete and accurate turnover to the succeeding shift operators.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Computer Operations - 2 years
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Technology/Computer
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Client/Server systems experience required. IBM/MVS and HP Unix systems experience required.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New