Monitors and controls computer systems and applications; maintains a working knowledge of Sentara¿s enterprise computing environments; monitors data Communications Network to ensure that network is available to all systems. Train other operators to use/monitor equipment. Effectively communicates issues/errors/failures to Shift Leaders to ensure timely resolutions. Responsible for maintaining complete log entries for specific systems that is being monitored and for complete and accurate turnover to the succeeding shift operators.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Computer Operations - 2 years

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Client/Server systems experience required. IBM/MVS and HP Unix systems experience required.