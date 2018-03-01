TL,CATERING ASSOCIATE

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Mar 01, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for coordinating patient meal service on all units of assigned teams, e.g. menu selections, tray assembly, tray delivery and pick up, special requests and needs, in-between meal food delivery. Ensure that all Catering Associates are adequately trained and units are properly staffed to provide service. React accurately and effectively to all changes to ensure efficient timing of services, accuracy of physician's ordered modified diets.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Food Service - 4 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Food Handlers

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

