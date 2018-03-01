TL,CATERING ASSOCIATE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for coordinating patient meal service on all units of assigned teams, e.g. menu selections, tray assembly, tray delivery and pick up, special requests and needs, in-between meal food delivery. Ensure that all Catering Associates are adequately trained and units are properly staffed to provide service. React accurately and effectively to all changes to ensure efficient timing of services, accuracy of physician's ordered modified diets.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Food Service - 4 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Food Handlers
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below