Responsible for coordinating patient meal service on all units of assigned teams, e.g. menu selections, tray assembly, tray delivery and pick up, special requests and needs, in-between meal food delivery. Ensure that all Catering Associates are adequately trained and units are properly staffed to provide service. React accurately and effectively to all changes to ensure efficient timing of services, accuracy of physician's ordered modified diets.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Food Service - 4 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Food Handlers

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below