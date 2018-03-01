CATERING ASSOCIATE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for patient meal service food on assigned units. Communicates patient food issues/concerns and needs to Food & Nutrition Services, and interacts with Nursing in regards to patient nutrition needs or requirements. Assist dietitian with monitoring of patients on NPO, clear liquid and full liquid diets and records food intake for patients on intake analysis. React accurately and effectively to all changes to ensure efficient timing of services and accuracy of physician's ordered modified diets. Familiar with dietary restrictions on special, modified diets to ensure optimal patient care and satisfaction. Responsible for patient satisfaction on assigned units.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Customer Service - Previous experience
License
Required: Food Handlers
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Certified Food Service Handler's Card (as required by local Health Department).