Works in collaboration with the Continuum Case Manager and other healthcare team members to provide comprehensive and coordinated care. Engages in interventions to improve self-management skills and improve quality of life for patients with chronic and/or complex illness. Provides education and behavior modification strategies and provides social support to patients and families. Acts as a patient advocate and healthcare navigator in assisting with resource allocation and management.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bilingual in English and Spanish is preferred. Experience working in a community-based setting preferred. Knowledge of medical terminology preferred