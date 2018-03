You need to sign in or create an account to save

Works in collaboration with the Continuum Case Manager and other healthcare team members to provide comprehensive and coordinated care. Engages in interventions to improve self-management skills and improve quality of life for patients with chronic and/or complex illness. Provides education and behavior modification strategies and provides social support to patients and families. Acts as a patient advocate and healthcare navigator in assisting with resource allocation and management.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bilingual in English and Spanish is preferred. Experience working in a community-based setting preferred. Knowledge of medical terminology preferred