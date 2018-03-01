COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Harrisonburg, VA
Posted
Mar 01, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Works in collaboration with the Continuum Case Manager and other healthcare team members to provide comprehensive and coordinated care. Engages in interventions to improve self-management skills and improve quality of life for patients with chronic and/or complex illness. Provides education and behavior modification strategies and provides social support to patients and families. Acts as a patient advocate and healthcare navigator in assisting with resource allocation and management.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Bilingual in English and Spanish is preferred. Experience working in a community-based setting preferred. Knowledge of medical terminology preferred

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this