COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Mar 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Works in collaboration with the Continuum Case Manager and other healthcare team members to provide comprehensive and coordinated care. Engages in interventions to improve self-management skills and improve quality of life for patients with chronic and/or complex illness. Provides education and behavior modification strategies and provides social support to patients and families. Acts as a patient advocate and healthcare navigator in assisting with resource allocation and management.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Drivers License
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Bilingual in English and Spanish is preferred. Experience working in a community-based setting preferred. Knowledge of medical terminology preferred
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New