Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Mobility agreement must be signed

Must be able to obtain and maintain the appropriate security clearance

PCS cost will be paid IAW Career Broadening Policy under this agreement.

Career Broadening positions are managed by AFPC/DP2Z and are centrally funded.

Positions are established specifically to provide developmental experience designed to broaden the skills and/or enhance the leadership perspective of a high-potential, mid-level manager.

Career Broadening also provides training and developmental opportunities at various organizational levels.

These assignments offer the qualified candidate a unique assignment in that the candidates brings certain experience to the assignment while gaining new experiences in a different work environment

TEMPORARY PROMOTION: If the position is filled as a temporary promotion, upon completion of the career broadening assignment, the temporary promotion may lead to permanent promotion without further competition

Travel by regularly scheduled commercial or military conveyances IAW Joint Travel Regulations may be required in performance of TDY

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-12) or equivalent.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0300/miscellaneous-administration-and-program-series-0301/Applicants must have served at least 52 weeks at the GS-12 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. TIG applies if you are in a current GS position or held a GS position within the previous 52 weeks.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of the policies, practices, regulations and laws concerning civilian career field management and administration relative to human resource management including accessions, utilization, development, sustainment short and long-term strategic planning, data support and resource management.2. Knowledge of the mission, roles, functions, organizational structures and operation of the DoD, Air Force, and organizations that govern, interface with, and/or employee-management and military personnel relations at the executive level.3. Knowledge of financial, budget, and resource management practices and principles.4. Skill in gathering, assembling, and analyzing data/facts, developing conclusions, identifying trends, developing alternatives/solutions, and making recommendations to resolve problems.5. Ability to work effectively with others in work groups, meetings, conferences, seminars and interviews.6. Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing; negotiate complex issues and manage simultaneous taskings in a team-oriented environment.

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

PCS restrictions: An employee selected to make a PCS to a Career Broadening assignment is restricted from making a second PCS for 12 months



Defense National Relocation Program is Authorized



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who meet the requirements for and apply as a non-competitive eligible that meet minimal qualifications and other requirements of this position, will be given consideration as a non-competitive candidate and will be referred unless blocked by an individual with priority/preference.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.