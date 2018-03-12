Occasional travel - Travel may be required based on operational needs

You must successfully pass a polygraph examination

You must successfully pass a background investigation

Convictions of misdemeanor crime of domestic violence are disqualifying

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position

You must have resided in the U.S. for the last 3 years

Referred for selection prior to your 40th birthday (waiver for veterans)

You must meet job-related medical, fitness and drug-testing standards

You will be required to work regular and recurring shift work

You will be required to carry a firearm

You must have a valid driver's license

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Firearm Proficiency: Firearm proficiency is required for all CBP Officers and is part of the training provided.

Current Federal Employees: Current federal employees who apply to this announcement will be required to serve a probationary period in accordance with 5 CFR 315 and may be required to accept a change to lower grade, which may reduce their salary based on Federal pay regulations. Note: If you are a current GS-12 step 1, your salary may be reduced to a GS-9 step 10, which equates to an approximate $7,597 salary reduction (based on locality). Re-promotion is not guaranteed. Timeframes and grade level re-promotion is at the discretion of the agency and will be subject to a probationary period.

Probationary Period: You must serve a one-year probationary period during the first year of your initial permanent federal appointment to determine fitness for continued employment.

Formal Training: You will complete a paid pre-academy orientation for approximately 30 days at your home port prior to attending the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) for approximately 17 - 19 weeks at Glynco, GA. Candidates selected for duty locations where they are required to be proficient in reading, writing and speaking Spanish will be required to either pass a Spanish language proficiency examination or attend a 6-week long Spanish immersion class at FLETC.

Uniform: This position requires wearing an officially approved uniform while in a duty status.

Residency Requirement: To be considered for this position, an applicant must meet the residency requirement for three years before his or her application by:

Residing within the United States or its protectorate or territories; or Working for the U.S. government as an overseas Federal or military employee; or Being a dependent of a U.S. Federal or military employee serving overseas

Exceptions may be granted if you provide complete state-side coverage information regarding participation in "Study Abroad" programs, overseas church missions, or state-side addresses of anyone who worked or studied with you overseas. You must provide information and related documentation during the hiring process.

Driver's License: You must possess a valid driver's license.

All agency employees are required to participate in Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer for salary payments.

The qualification requirements listed below must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

If you do not have previous or current law enforcement or military experience, you may qualify for the GS-5/7 grade level announcement: Apply Here!

You qualify for the GS-9 grade level (starting salary $50,598 up to $95,598 with potential overtime) if your supporting documentation shows you possess one of the following:

a. A minimum of 1 year of specialized full-time work experience that demonstrates the ability to make rapid, accurate judgments and decisions with respect to the application of the regulations, instructions, and procedures for importing and exporting merchandise to and from the United States, or enforcement and administration of laws relating to the right of persons to enter, reside in, or depart from the United States; OR

b. Two full years of graduate level education (equivalent to 36 semester credits or 54 quarter credits) in a field of study related to law enforcement (e.g., criminology, criminal justice, law enforcement, courts and judicial systems, corrections and rehabilitation, justice studies, homeland security, forensic technology and forensic psychology) at an accredited college or university; OR

c. Will complete two full years of graduate-level education (equivalent to 36 semester or 54 quarter credits) within 9 months from the closing date of this announcement in a field of study related to law enforcement (e.g., criminal justice, homeland security, justice studies, law enforcement, courts and judicial systems, forensic technology, forensic psychology or corrections and rehabilitation) from an accredited college or university and will upload all official or unofficial transcripts before the closing date of this announcement; OR

d. A combination of graduate level education completed in a field of study related to law enforcement (e.g., criminology, criminal justice, law enforcement, courts and judicial systems, corrections and rehabilitation, justice studies, homeland security, forensic technology and forensic psychology) at an accredited college or university AND specialized work experience. This will be calculated using your resume and official or unofficial transcripts submitted with your application.

NOTE: To be eligible for overtime, employees must be fully trained.

National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

Age Requirement: Effective May 1, 2016, the Commissioner of CBP has approved a temporary increase in the maximum allowable age for original placement into a CBPO position; therefore, candidates must be referred for selection before reaching their 40th birthday (increased from age 37). In accordance with Public Law 110-161, this position is covered under enhanced retirement provisions. However, the age restriction may not apply if you are currently serving or have previously served in a federal civilian law enforcement (non-military) position covered by Title 5 U.S.C. 8336(c) or Title 5 U.S.C. 8412(d). This measure will increase the statutorily mandatory retirement to an age of up to 60 to allow individuals the opportunity to complete 20 years of Enhanced Customs and Border Protection service (See U.S.C 8425 (b)(1) and 8335 (b)(1)).

The age restriction does not apply if you are a veterans' preference eligible. For more information on eligibility as a veterans' preference eligible please see the OPM veterans' guide.

Shift Work/Overtime: You must be willing and available to work rotating shifts. You may also be rotated between assignments and work units. You may be required to work overtime on a regular and recurring basis. Fully trained officers may be compensated up to $45,000 in overtime in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Polygraph Examination: The BPA position is a polygraph-required position. You must take a polygraph exam and have favorable results in order to continue in the pre-employment process. Please see Polygraph Examination.

Polygraph Reciprocity: CBP may accept the results of a prior federal polygraph exam in lieu of a CBP polygraph exam. You will receive information to request reciprocity in your Background Investigation package.

Polygraph Waiver: Certain veterans may be eligible to obtain a polygraph waiver. You will receive information to request a waiver in your Background Investigation package.

Background Investigation: This position is a sensitive National Security Position and, upon selection, you will be required to undergo, and must successfully pass, a Tier 5 investigation or equivalent for placement and retention in this position. For more information, please see Background Investigation.

Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence: The Border Patrol Agent position is a weapons-carrying position. Any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition. Therefore, if you have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, you are not qualified for this position.

Medical/Physical Requirements: This position has medical/physical requirements. Click here for position specific requirements. You must complete the medical screening process and be found to meet the medical standards for the position. Employees in this position may be required to undergo a medical examination/evaluation at the request of the Agency. If you do not meet the medical standards for the position, you may request a waiver of the medical standard by demonstrating with non-medical information that, with or without reasonable accommodation, you can safely perform the essential duties of the position.

Drug Testing Requirements: This is a drug testing designated position. You must complete and pass a drug test as a condition of employment. Employees are subject to drug testing in compliance with the Agency's Drug-Free Workplace Program.

Physical Fitness Screening: You will be required to successfully pass the Pre-employment Fitness Test-1. Please see the Pre-employment Fitness Test-1 Readiness Program for additional information. This is a 6 week program designed to assist you in achieving a level of physical fitness that will help you successfully pass the CBP fitness tests.

Interview Process: You will be required to pass a face-to-face structured interview (SI).

If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.

Any offers of employment made pursuant to this announcement will be consistent with all applicable authorities, including Presidential Memoranda, Executive Orders, interpretive U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) guidance, and Office of Management and Budget plans and policies concerning hiring. These authorities are subject to change.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience and training will be rated using an online self-assessment questionnaire that is based on the competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities listed below. You will receive a score ranging from 70-100 based on your responses. Your entire application package will then be reviewed.

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other Characteristics (KSAOs): Candidates who meet the minimum qualification requirements are required to possess certain Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, or Other Characteristics (KSAOs) to successfully perform the functions of this position. Candidates will be asked to demonstrate their ability to perform of these KSAOs in their resume. The KSAOs are:

Knowledge of CBP laws, regulations, and precedents, as well as CBP Officer processes, techniques, activities and law enforcement procedures to enforce and administer laws related to the arrival and departure of persons, conveyances and merchandise

Knowledge of proper law enforcement methods including, interrogating, searching, seizing, arresting, and self-defense for use in apprehension of terrorists, illegal aliens, or others suspected of illegal activity

Ability to control imports and exports to detect and prevent smuggling and fraud

Ability to perform primary inspection by questioning and observing individuals

Reasonable Accommodations will be provided on a case-by-case basis to qualified individuals with a disability covered by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, both as amended.