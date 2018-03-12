Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Mobility agreement must be signed

Must be able to obtain and maintain the appropriate security clearance

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

These assignments offer the qualified candidate a unique assignment in that the candidates brings certain experience to the assignment while gaining new experiences in a different work environment

Travel by regularly scheduled commercial or military conveyances IAW Joint Travel Regulations may be required in performance of TDY

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Disclosure of Political Appointments

PROMOTION ELIGIBLES ONLY WILL BE CONSIDERED

Applicants interested in the CSLP must apply to the open competitive announcement on USAJOBS beginning 1 Mar - 1 May 18 AND Self-nominate through the myPers website: CAC Login into the myPers website

https://mypers.af.mil/app/categories/p/1,2/c/549

https://mypers.af.mil/app/categories/p/1,2/c/549 Select the "Force Development" link on the left side of the page

Scroll down to the Civilian Strategic Leader Program link and follow the directions to apply.myPers application must include AF Form 4059, Air Force-Wide Civilian Competitive Development Nomination Form, AND Resume, must use standard template format



Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-13) or equivalent.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0300/miscellaneous-administration-and-program-series-0301/Applicants must have served at least 52 weeks at the GS-13 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. TIG applies if you are in a current GS position or held a GS position within the previous 52 weeks.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of large, complex organizations that provide communications support ( computer network, email, telephone, etc.); security; contracting; meals; lodging; recreation; building, utilities, road, and grounds maintenance and repair; as well as other functional support to large installations with many buildings, facilities, roads, and acreage.2. Knowledge of safety and security regulations, practices, and procedures.3. Ability to plan, organize, and direct the functions and mentor, motivate, and appraise the staff of an organization through subordinate supervisors.4. Ability to analyze, plan, coordinate, and adjust work operations of multiple organizational segments to meet program requirements and objectives within available resources.5. Ability to communicate both orally and in writingGS-13 (and equivalents), Promotion Eligible individuals only. This is a two-step process:Both the USAJobs application and the myPers must be complete and submitted no later than 1 May.AF Form 4059, Air Force-Wide Civilian Competitive Development Nomination Form, must be endorsed by the first Senior Executive Service or General Officer in chain of commander or wing/installation commander. Please ensure all signatures, ranks, and duty titles are legible. Otherwise, your package will be delayed (http://static.e-publishing.af.mil/production/1/af_a1/form/af4059/af4059.pdf)Resume, must use standard template format; deviations from standard format will not be accepted ( https://mypers.af.mil/ci/fattach/get/8022749/1519328260/redirect/1/filename/AY19%20Resume%20Template.pdf



ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Defense National Relocation Program is Authorized



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



This position is established specifically to provide developmental experience designed to broaden the skills and/or enhance the leadership perspective of identified high potential mid-level managers/executives; they are not continuing positions and assignment durations is 30 or 36 months. If you have questions about this CSLP opportunity please contact Craig Pearson or Lita Griffinhamilton at 210-565-1914, during the open announcement period.





If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who meet the requirements for and apply as a non-competitive eligible that meet minimal qualifications and other requirements of this position, will be given consideration as a non-competitive candidate and will be referred unless blocked by an individual with priority/preference.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.