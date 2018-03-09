25% or less - 25% business travel

This is an Army Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Workforce position. Selectees must meet position requirements for certification at Level III in Acquisition Career Field Business-Financial Management within 24 months of entrance on duty.

THIS IS A FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT Level 3 Certified position designated as such in accordance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2012, Public Law 112-81, Subtitle F-Financial Management, section 1051, amending 10 United States Code, section 1599d. Incumbent of this position is required to comply with all Department of Defense and Department of the Army requirements of this certification program. This certification requirement is a condition of employment for this position. Failure to obtain this certification within the required time may subject the incumbent to adverse action.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

You will be required to undergo a background investigation leading to the successful adjudication of eligibility for Secret security clearance. Derogatory information developed during the background investigation, such as a criminal history or an adverse credit history, could render the selectee ineligible for both the security clearance and continued employment in the position, if already appointed.

This is a Critical Acquisition Position. Unless specifically waived by the appropriate Army official, (i.e., the Director of Acquisition Career Management, the Army Acquisition Executive, or the Secretary of the Army) or if the employee is Grandfathered under 10 U.S.C. 1736 (c) (1), the following are statutorily mandated requirements (Reference: 10 U.S.C. 1732 and 1737): - Selectee must be an Acquisition Corps (AC) member at the time of permanent selection for the position or have been granted a waiver. - Selectee must execute, as a condition of appointment, a written agreement to remain in Federal service in the position of at least three years. In signing such agreement, the employee does not forfeit any employment rights, nor does such an agreement alter any other terms or conditions of employment.

Incumbent is required to submit a Financial Disclosure Statement, OGE-450, (5CFR Part 2634, Subpart I USOGE, 6/08) Executive Branch Personnel Confidential Financial Disclosure Report upon entering the position and annually, in accordance with DoD Directive 5500-7-R, Joint Ethics Regulation, dated 23 March 2006.

PCS expenses will NOT be paid.

In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized experience is defined as performing duties that include: 1) Performing program analysis functions in an acquisition environment in areas to include financial management, program planning, and budget activities; 2) Reviewing and interpreting policy relating to program management and developing guidance and instructions; 3) Evaluating overall program effectiveness and recommending improvements; and 4) Serving as a Product Manager or Deputy Project Manager's representative on program and budget functions while making presentations or attending conferences with higher headquarters, other federal agencies, and private industry. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (NH-03/GS-13).You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.



However, there is an education requirement for membership in the Acquisition Corps which includes:



Baccalaureate degree from an accredited educational institution (you must submit your transcripts)



or



Possess significant potential for advancement to levels of greater responsibility and authority



And



At least 24 semester credit hours of study at an accredited institution of higher education from among the following disciplines: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management



or



At least 24 semester credit hours of study at an accredited institution in the individual's AT&L Career Field and either 12 semester credit hours from among the above-listed disciplines or training in these disciplines equivalent to the 12 semester credit hours. (Training courses that carry an American Council of Education (ACE) credit recommendation may be used for equivalency.)

ACE credit recommendations may only be used to meet the 24 semester hour standard for Acquisition Corps membership if those credit recommendations have been accepted by and appear on an official transcript from an accredited institution of higher education. DAWIA provides the option to substitute equivalent training for the 12 semester credit hours applied to the 24 hours in the individual's AT&L Career Field and 12 hours in the covered disciplines. This does not apply to the option for 24 semester credit hours in the covered disciplines.





Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

One year supervisory probationary period may be required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

This is a Career Program (CP) 11 position

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.