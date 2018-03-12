Not required

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Your resume and question responses must demonstrate the job-related KSAs.

You must meet the definition of specialized experience.

Must meet the educational requirements.



You must meet the United States Office of Personnel Management's (OPM) qualification requirements (including specialized experience and/or educational requirements) for the advertised position. You must meet all eligibility and qualifications requirements by the closing date of the job announcement. Additional information on the qualification requirements is outlined in the OPM Qualifications Standards Handbook of General Schedule Positions.is experience that has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the position to be filled. To be creditable, specialized experience must have been equivalent to at least the next lower grade level.Candidates for the GS-14 grade level must have at least 52 weeks of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower GS-13 grade level in the Federal service.Specialized experience for this position is defined as having experience: (1) Serving as the technical and business manager of major projects, from the preliminary planning stage through the design and construction phases; (2) Performing project management and monitoring for new construction, renovations, and improvements to facilities; (3) Coordinating and overseeing assigned project work elements in the project contract; (4) Preparing and managing project budgets and schedules; and (5) Developing and implementing original solutions to a range of structural engineering problems for both new construction and modification of historic structures.

Basic Requirements:



1. Degree in professional engineering



To be creditable, the curriculum must:



(1) be in a school of engineering with at least one curriculum accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum; or



(2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics:



-- statics, dynamics;



-- strength of materials (stress-strain relationships);



-- fluid mechanics, hydraulics;



-- thermodynamics;



-- electrical fields and circuits;



-- nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and



-- any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.



--OR--



2. Combination of education and experience



College-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished:



(1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying professional engineering, and



(2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering.



The adequacy of such background must be demonstrated by one of the following:



(a) current registration as a professional engineer by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico;



(b) evidence of having successfully passed the Engineer-in-Training (EIT) examination or the written test required for professional registration;



(c) successful completion of at least 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences that are fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of a professional engineering curriculum; or



(d) successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in engineering technology, architecture or in an appropriate professional field.

Welcome Veterans. The Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998 (VEOA) gives veterans' preference rights in the legislative branch to certain veterans as applied by the Congressional Accountability Act. Veterans' preference is applied on this vacancy announcement. If you are a veteran and have been separated under honorable conditions, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other proof of eligibility; SF-15, if applicable; and Department of Veterans Affairs documentation of disability, if applicable. For more information, please visit http://www.opm.gov/veterans/html/vetguide.asp#6.



If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System. If you are exempt from registration under Selective Service Law, you must provide appropriate proof of exemption. Please visit the Selective Service System website for more information.



DRUG TESTING: The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) is a Drug Free Workplace. As part of the AOC’s suitability assessment, a candidate tentatively selected for a position who is not currently an AOC employee is required to submit to screening for illegal drug use. Satisfactory completion of a drug test is a condition of employment with the Agency. A candidate must test negative prior to being eligible for appointment into a position. We will schedule, provide, and cover the cost for the drug test.



The selectee(s) under the vacancy announcement for this position is subject to a criminal record check by the U.S. Capitol Police and satisfactory adjudication to be eligible for employment at the Architect of the Capitol.



The Architect of the Capitol is an E-VERIFY Participant. E-VERIFY is an Internet-based system that compares information from an employee's Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, to data from U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Social Security Administration records to confirm employment authorization in the United States. If you are selected for this position, the documentation that you present for purposes of completing the DHS Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS "E-VERIFY" electronic system. For more information on E-Verify, please visit http://www.dhs.gov/files/programs/gc_1185221678150.shtm



The Architect of the Capitol is an Equal Opportunity Employer and prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, genetic information, sexual orientation and/or disability.

This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the agency. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis.



Moving expenses are not authorized.



Relocation expenses are not authorized.



Probationary Period-A newly appointed selectee is subject to the completion of a one-year trial/probationary period, regardless of whether or not a trial/probationary period has been completed previously with the Architect of the Capitol or another Federal agency.



This vacancy announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies in any of the jurisdictions of the Architect of the Capitol.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Review your resume and responses carefully. Your eligibility for consideration and qualifications for the position will be determined based upon a review of your detailed resume and your responses to job specific self-assessment questions.

Your resume will be evaluated based on evidence of your ability to demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) for this position, possession of any specialized experience, and how well your background and experience relates to the self-assessment questions in the job announcement. The self-assessment questions relate to the following knowledge, skills, abilities, and competencies:



1. Skill in managing projects.



2. Mastery of construction practices and construction engineering, including logistics, work flow, and safety requirements.



3. Ability to identify problems, generate alternatives and make recommendations for solutions.



4. Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.



Your responses to the self assessment questions serve as the basis for your initial rating. You will receive a numerical score based on your responses to these questions. Next, your responses will be evaluated by a Human Resources Specialist and/or a subject matter expert against the information provided in your resume and optional cover letter. Your resume must support your answers to the self assessment questions. Falsifying your background, education, and/or experience is cause for not hiring you or disqualification for further consideration.

Please note that a complete application is required for consideration. (Please review the “Required Documents” section of this job announcement to see what must be included in a complete application).

